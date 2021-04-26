DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen Partners With Netsertive to Power Multi-Location Digital Advertising

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, the nation's premier kitchen, bath and interior remodeling franchise opportunity, announced today they are partnering with Netsertive, the leading digital advertising solution for multi-location businesses. Created specifically for franchises and multi-location businesses, Netsertive's digital advertising solution allows DreamMaker to run localized digital advertising programs and use a comprehensive suite of ROI analysis tools to better help their franchisees compete digitally.

The partnership comes at a time when online searches for Kitchen and Bath remodeling is at an all-time high, making it more critical than ever to be present and capturing local demand online. The ability to connect with local audiences across different, key marketing channels was critical to DreamMaker's success—and the success of their different franchisees—during 2020. It was a key aspect of their strategy and one of the many reasons they were recently named "2021 Top Home Services Franchise in franchisee satisfaction" by Franchise Business Review.

"With an advanced advertising solution like Netsertive, I believe we will be able to continue serving our franchisees and helping them stay at the top of their local markets," says Vice President Amy Mosley. "Our corporate team and franchises, as well as our corporate partners like Netsertive enable our franchisees to grow their businesses and deliver an excellent remodeling experience."

For the DreamMaker corporate franchise team, Netsertive's platform provides visibility into ROI analysis tools at the location, digital channel, and network level, making it easy to pinpoint high and low performers, and coach accordingly. For the DreamMaker franchisees, Netsertive's platform allows them to see how their digital campaigns localized to their unique location are performing in real time, including the type of leads that have come in through search, social, video, display or CTV advertising.

"For multi-location businesses and franchises like DreamMaker, the ability to connect with local audiences across numerous digital marketing channels is critical for franchisees to grow their business," says Steve Leonard, CEO of Netsertive. "We're extremely honored to be powering DreamMaker's digital advertising program with our products and services that make scaling ad campaigns between corporate and local easy and stress-free."

About DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen

For 20 years, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has strived to deliver excellent customer service through kitchen, bath and interior remodeling. DreamMaker's focus is honesty—to treat people with respect and integrity. Over the last two decades, this focus has earned them a 96% recommendation rate on GuildQuality from customers submitted by its franchisees. DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has been named among the 2020 Top 10 National Design/Build Remodelers in the nation by Remodeling Magazine and Qualified Remodeler Magazine and has been rated as a Top 50 Franchise brand in Franchisee Satisfaction by Franchise Business Review seven years in a row. Franchise Business Review also recognized DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen in 2020 as a Top Franchise for Innovation and a Top Franchise for Culture. Based in Waco, Texas, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has 39 independently owned and locally operated franchises in 29 states. Learn more about DreamMaker at DreamMakerFranchise.com.

About Netsertive

Netsertive is the leading digital advertising solution for multi-location brands and franchises. Founded in 2009, over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies use Netsertive's award-winning technology and team to run localized, digital advertising campaigns at scale. For more information on how Netsertive offloads the burden of executing hyperlocal search, display, social, video, and connected TV campaigns at scale, while providing national and local ROI analysis tools, visit www.netsertive.com or send us a message at [email protected].

