Dreams Come True: Lucid Confirms First Customer Deliveries to Take Place on October 30

Upon receipt of their cars, these initial customers will embark upon the inaugural Lucid Rally, hosted by members of the company's leadership team on a route that showcases the vehicle's standout ride, handling, and performance capabilities, before departing in their personally-configured Lucid Air Dream Edition, reflecting their preference of Range or Performance models .

All Dream Edition models are equipped with a special 118kWh version of Lucid's long-range battery pack, featuring 22 modules totaling 6,600 cylindrical cells with a chemistry engineered to optimize performance and range. The Dream Edition Range achieves an estimated 520 miles on a single charge according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), making it the longest range for any electric car rated by the organization. It delivers 4.4 miles per kWh, a mark surpassed only by another version of Lucid Air, the Grand Touring, which features a 112kWh battery pack and achieves 4.6 miles per kWh. The Dream Edition Performance model offers 1,111 horsepower, achieving a 0-60 mph time of just 2.42 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 9.67 seconds (with the 21" wheels and tire package) – while still capable of an EPA-estimated 471 miles of range (with the 19" wheel and tire package).

"Creating the Lucid Air has truly been a labor of love, with customer deliveries representing the culmination of years of endeavor from the entire Lucid team," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "So I'm truly excited to hand the keys to our first dear customers and accompany them on an inaugural drive through the iconic California countryside."

Lucid plans to deliver 520 customer-configured Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed by deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring versions. Touring and Pure models are anticipated for delivery to customers during 2022.

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Dream Edition Range Grand Touring Battery Pack (Total capacity) 118 kWh 118 kWh 112 kWh Range





19" wheels 471 mi 520 mi 516 mi 21" wheels 451 mi 481 mi 469 mi Efficiency





19" wheels 4.0 mi/kWh 4.4 mi/kWh 4.6 mi/kWh 21" wheels 3.8 mi kWh 4.0 mi/kWh 4.1 mi/kWh Drivetrain Layout Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Power (Combined) 1,111 hp 933 hp 800 hp Torque (Combined) 1,025 lb-ft 1,025 lb-ft 885 lb-ft Acceleration 0-60 mph* 60-130 mph* 2.42 sec 4.82 sec 2.74 sec 6.93 sec 3.0 sec 7.41 sec Quarter Mile* 9.67 sec @ 149.87 mph 10.24 sec @ 132.90 mph 10.7 sec @ 127.56 mph Top Speed 168 mph 168 mph 168 mph Curb Weight





19" wheels 5,203 lbs 5,203 lbs 5,203 lbs 21" wheels 5,236 lbs 5,236 lbs 5,236 lbs

*Equipped with 21" wheels on prepared track surface

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Lucid Air features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin on October 30, 2021.

