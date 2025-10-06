Dreamscape Acquires LifeSecure Insurance Company, Ross Aron Named President and CEO

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Industries has completed the previously announced acquisition of LifeSecure Insurance Company, effective October 3, 2025.

The companies have also announced the appointment of Ross Aron as president and CEO, effective October 3, 2025. Patrick J. Prichard, LifeSecure's former president and CEO, will remain with the company in a transitional executive consultant role.

Dreamscape is a privately held, family-owned investment firm based in New York. LifeSecure, a Michigan-based company, is dedicated to delivering innovative, accessible insurance solutions designed to protect customers and their families against health-related financial strain. The company will retain its Michigan headquarters.

"Over the last 20 years, LifeSecure built an experienced and dedicated team that has been instrumental in establishing the company's track record of success," said Aron. "We're excited to drive LifeSecure's continued growth and confident that we will reach even greater heights in the ancillary and LTC insurance markets and beyond."

LifeSecure will continue selling its current products, which include Long Term Care insurance and its ancillary health lineup of Accident Medical Expense, Hospital Indemnity and Critical Illness insurance. The company will also explore opportunities to enhance and widen its product offerings across its national footprint in the future.

Prior to joining LifeSecure, Aron was the CEO of National Security Group. His previous leadership roles within the insurance industry focused on alternative investments, treasury and finance functions. He received his bachelor's degree from Bucknell University and his MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business.

About LifeSecure Insurance Company

Based in New Hudson, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering an exceptional insurance experience. The company offers supplemental health and long term care insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in the District of Columbia and all states except Florida and New York. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.

Contact: Chris Spittal

810.220.4608

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeSecure Insurance Company