Dreamscape Companies' Appoints Scott Broder President of Dreamscape Hospitality

Having joined the firm in September of 2020, Broder most recently served as Executive Vice President - Head of Hotel Investments for Dreamscape. Under Broder's guidance last year, Dreamscape has executed approximately $400M in hospitality-focused acquisitions.

"Scott has been an integral part of Dreamscape since joining the team last September and is a key driver behind the company's rapid yet sustained growth within the hospitality sector," said Eric Birnbaum, founder and CEO of Dreamscape. "His wealth of experience in the industry paired with his keen leadership skills and alignment with the Dreamscape vision make him the ideal partner to lead our hospitality vertical long term."

"Our team has done a tremendous job during unprecedented times this past year.'' said Scott Broder, President of Dreamscape Hospitality. "Our near term goal will be to continue to build out our team with the best talent in the industry and position Dreamscape for long term success."

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape's talented team of real estate professionals has collectively deployed in excess of $35 billion in capital across residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and gaming experiences with decades of experience in these verticals. Eric and his team have worked on a diverse portfolio of significant properties, including critically acclaimed endeavors such as Henry Hall in New York's Hudson Yards, The Pod Hotel in New York's Times Square, The Goodtime Hotel in South Beach, Miami, The Rio All-Suites Hotel in Las Vegas, and 5420 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

