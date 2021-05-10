Dreamscape Marketing and Unidine Launch the UniDream Digital Dining Marketing Partnership

With the success of initial partnering opportunities in 2020, Dreamscape Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered just outside of Washington DC, and Unidine, a Boston-based food and dining management services provider, are proud to be able to announce their official partnership.

The partnership aims to support the business development efforts of residential campus-based elective healthcare providers as they adopt and grow digital marketing plans that address new trends and norms in their new resident marketing and customer journey, which now largely begin online. A core strategy offered by the partnership concentrates on leveraging the products, services, and collateral produced by Unidine's comprehensive food and dining management performance and delivering it as high-converting marketing content through Dreamscape's digital marketing strategies.

Over the course of its 16 years, Dreamscape Marketing has become synonymous with custom web design and digital marketing strategy solutions for behavioral healthcare organizations. In recent years, they have found success applying their ROI focused "hospitality meets healthcare" marketing approach across similarly structured healthcare organizations such as dentistry, autism care, and senior care and living where they were first introduced to Unidine.

By offering a joint service solution Unidine and Dreamscape see an opportunity to deliver a unique, valuable, and high-converting marketing solution to an industry whose traditional marketing channels have steadily declined in effectiveness as their audience moves more and more online. In this unique partnership, Dreamscape Marketing and Unidine are working together to help these organizations recognize and capitalize on the opportunities already available to them in the course of their foodservice operations. Both companies are confident that marketing made from scratch cuisine as a vital amenity is the one of the most effective ways to do that. In addition, healthcare operators can rely on both organizations for ongoing education and support on an ongoing basis.

About Dreamscape Marketing

Specializing in the ethical digital marketing of healthcare services and organizations since 2005, our mission is to be your business partner in building a modern marketing vehicle, to serve as your guide to digital marketing, and deliver a complete digital presence that delivers highly qualified new resident leads.

Fueled by an in-house team of strategists, developers, designers, writers, SEO and paid search experts, data analysts, and account managers, our ROI-focused "healthcare meets hospitality" strategies deliver consistent growth through a pipeline of qualified new resident leads, obtained through complete, connected, ethical, and modern marketing systems, fueled by efficient budget spend, and continually guided by rapid data-backed adjustments.

About Unidine

Unidine delivers custom culinary programs centered on fresh from scratch dining, health and wellness, and unwavering service excellence. We embrace culinary integrity and innovation to craft invigorating and nourishing meals with high-quality local, seasonal and responsibly sourced ingredients. We are dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents, patients and guests through exceptional food and hospitality. Unidine is one of the fastest-growing dining management companies in the United States.

