Dreamscape Marketing has been named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

- Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

Dreamscape Marketing is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

ABOUT DREAMSCAPE MARKETING

Dreamscape Marketing, a part of SPM Group, is a born-digital marketing agency providing healthcare leaders a partner in the development, execution, and management of a performance website and ROI-focused digital marketing campaigns. Our holistic team delivers bespoke SEO-first strategies that secure top digital real estate positions to connect with and nurture highly qualified new patient opportunities.

Founded in 2005, with the belief that everyone deserves a transparent online marketplace to learn about their healthcare choices, our team supports the connection between care researcher and provider through ethical digital marketing. We proudly serve clients across the healthcare spectrum including; behavioral health, mental health, autism care, addiction treatment, senior living and care, dentistry and dental service organizations, and hospital systems.

MEDIA CONTACT:

