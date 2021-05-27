Dreamscape Marketing to Host Senior Care Digital Marketing Conference 2

This unique event was born in 2020 out of sheer necessity. When the pandemic simultaneously caused the cancellation of in-person senior living conferences, and disrupted traditional new resident marketing, senior living marketers were suddenly left without guidance or community. To be of service and help address those needs as we all navigated 2020 together, Dreamscape Marketing stepped forward and presented a virtual educational event to senior living marketers at no cost.

The objective of the event is simple: to address senior living marketing obstacles with focused presentations that speak directly to that issue with actionable solutions. For SCDMC2 we have once again gathered the top senior living marketing experts, representing diverse areas of expertise, to deliver a two-day learning event to address all aspects of a complete marketing plan.

"Until things return to something closer to normal in the fall, this virtual presentation is an excellent way to keep in touch and discuss vital issues facing senior living communities," says presenter Dan Gemp, CEO of Dreamscape Marketing. "Like last year, thanks to the generosity of our event sponsors, we have waived all registration fees, ensuring that everyone who needs this help can have access."

Similar to 2020's presentation, this year's sessions on June 16th and 17th will be live and on-demand. Each 20- to 25-minute, single-topic presentation will be tightly focused on topics critical to helping senior living marketers restore and grow census levels post-pandemic.

Senior Living Marketers interested in attending may register for free at https://seniorcaredigitalmarketingconference.com/ and watch the event live or on-demand.

