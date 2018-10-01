Dreamscape Media Announces Exclusive Partnership with Hallmark Publishing Around New Audiobooks Venture

"Hallmark is a beloved American heritage brand known for celebrating positive family values. Dreamscape is honored to partner with them to produce the first audiobooks of these cherished stories that reflect our way of life," said Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel. "Our audiobooks will reflect the creative philosophy of Hallmark Publishing: to empower rising authors, elevate diversity in storytelling and evolve with the audience."

"As we planned our venture into audiobooks, we sought a partner who would align with our brand values, artistic vision, and commitment to quality," said Hallmark Publishing Director Stacey Donovan. "Dreamscape checked all of those boxes and their expertise will be instrumental in this exciting new chapter for Hallmark Publishing as we reimagine the timelessness and emotion of a Hallmark story in audiobook form and introduce this medium to our vast audience."

Hallmark Publishing's new audio books and collection of eBook titles will be available on hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries, beginning in February. They will also be available everywhere audiobooks are sold including Audible, iTunes & Kobo. The Hallmark Publishing series joins hoopla digital's collection of more than 675,000 eBooks, audiobooks, albums, movies and television shows.

Over 20 Dreamscape Media produced Hallmark Publishing audio book titles are slated for release on hoopla digital through the summer including Love on Location by Cassidy Carter, Christmas in Homestead by Kara Tate, A Simple Wedding by Leigh Duncan, A Dash of Love by Liz Isaacson and Moonlight in Vermont by Kacy Cross.

"We are proud to work with the Midwest Tape family—Dreamscape's award-winning production and hoopla digital's category creating platform—to make our stories accessible to our fans and to new audiences," said Donovan. "Anyone with a valid library card can now experience the joy of a Hallmark title – and enjoy it on multiple forms."

Hallmark Publishing is an eBook division of Hallmark Channel, a subsidiary of Crown Family Media Networks.

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on production, distribution and licensing in publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years.

Launched in 2017, Crown Media Family Networks' publishing division, Hallmark Publishing, recreates the rich storytelling from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' beloved movies as eBooks and paperbacks.

From sparkling romances to intriguing mysteries, Hallmark Publishing offers a whole new way for viewers to engage with Crown Media's stories and characters. In addition, Hallmark Publishing will adapt existing books into new original movies. Hallmark Publishing's books can be found on Amazon, iTunes, Rakuten Kobo, and at Barnes & Noble retail and online stores.

To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com/hallmark-publishing

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

