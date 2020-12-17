Dreamscape Media Inks Exclusive Video and Audio Partnership with One Day University

"One Day University has done an excellent job curating a collection of lectures that intrigues adults with diverse interests and encourages them to continue their education," said Branden Tinsler, Video Acquisitions Associate, Dreamscape Media. "We are thrilled to distribute One Day University's fascinating educational content to an expansive audience. This content provides wide access to world-class instructors on subject matter."

The video and audio of One Day University's lectures will be available in January 2021. Of the first lectures to be released on Jan. 12th are: The Future of the Presidency, available in both audio and video, presented by Sam Potolicchio of Georgetown University, and Jewish Broadway: From Shtetl to Sondheim video lecture, presented by Stephen Whitfield of Brandeis University.

"As we considered this strategic move and searched for a partner, Dreamscape Media really rose to the top of our consideration given their commitment to quality, state-of-the-art production resources, and deep understanding of the audience we are aiming to reach. This partnership will help us expand our reach so more can be a 'student for a day'," said Steven Schragis, Founder of One Day University.

Video titles will be made available in both digital and DVD formats and audio will be made available in digital and CD. Among the lectures set to be released throughout 2021, highlights include The Musical Genius of Mozart, presented by Craig Wright of Yale University, Strategic Thinking and Thinking Big, presented by Jeremi Suri of University of Texas and Art of Aging: A Prescription for Mind and Body, presented by Catherine Sanderson of Amherst College.

A few of the Dreamscape audio and video titles from One Day University are now available for preorder on Amazon, Audible and OverDrive and the catalog in both video and audio will be available everywhere audiobooks and videos are sold upon release.

"This content is always of interest, especially in this time when adults are seeking to expand their knowledge to update their workplace skill, explore new topics, or for the pure enjoyment of learning," said Cat Zappa, Publisher and EVP of Film & Television at Dreamscape Media. "At Dreamscape, we share in One Day University's celebration and joy of lifelong learning and are elated to bring this type of content to the masses."

Ensuring these important educational lectures will be accessible to a wide audience, the video and audio to these seminars will also be available to library patrons through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries.

About Dreamscape Media

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapepublishing.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on production, distribution and licensing in publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. In 2020, Dreamscape Media is celebrating its 10th anniversary with full distribution through both library and retail channels. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About One Day University

One Day University brings together nearly 200 of the greatest professors from the world's top schools to present special versions of their best lectures on a diverse array of topics. The professors who teach at One Day University across the country have won countless teaching awards and earned the highest possible ratings from their students on campus. Access all the lectures, videos, and live-streaming events at: www.onedayu.com . One Day University presents up 5 new live lectures per-week. To preview the upcoming lectures, please visit: www.onedayu.com/live-stream-event-schedule/

SOURCE Dreamscape Media