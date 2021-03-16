Dreamscape Media Inks Exclusive Worldwide Audio Partnership with Turner Publishing Company

"It is a delight to work with such a longstanding and respected publisher as Turner Publishing," said Cat Zappa, Publisher and EVP of Film & Television at Dreamscape Media. "Their dedication to sharing innovative content from authors all over the world is inspiring and that spirit extends to their endeavor with KEYLIGHT BOOKS. Dreamscape Media shares in Turner Publishing's commitment to bringing quality stories to readers and creating new ways for readers to experience their unique titles. Looking forward to the work we will do together."

The deal includes exclusive audio rights to 'book to screen' titles from Turner Publishing's new imprint, KEYLIGHT BOOKS. Among KEYLIGHT BOOKS' highly anticipated titles set to debut this June, highlights include No Hiding in Boise by Kim Hooper and The Hive by Melissa Scholes Young, which is currently under option by Sony Television with Josh Berman, of Osprey Productions, producing. Other highlights from KEYLIGHT BOOKS include Paradise, WV by Rob Rufus, coming July 2021.

Under the direction of Stephanie Beard, executive editor at Turner Publishing Company, KEYLIGHT BOOKS will publish 12 new fiction titles annually with character-driven stories and compelling perspectives.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring to our captivating stories to an even wider audience with the award-winning Dreamscape Media team," said Beard. "Working with Dreamscape is a natural fit as they share our dedication to bringing compelling voices and stories to the masses and are leaders in the audio marketplace."

Additionally, Dreamscape Media will distribute and co-publish a substantial portion of Turner Publishing's recent front list publications, such as titles from New York Times Bestselling Author Eugenia Price and the 2020 Kirkus Book of the Year Everything's Not Fine by Sarah Carlson.

Within the collection is Original Sin by Jeremy Scott and Foul Ball by Jim Bouton. These new titles will soon be available on Amazon, Audible and iTunes and everywhere audiobooks are sold. The complete audio catalog will also be available to library patrons through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries.

About Dreamscape Media

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapepublishing.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on production, distribution and licensing in publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. In 2020, Dreamscape Media celebrated its 10th anniversary with full distribution through both library and retail channels. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About Turner Publishing

Founded in 1985, Turner Publishing Company is an award-winning independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee, that currently publishes more than 5,000 titles. It has been named five times to Publishers Weekly's Fastest Growing Publishers List. http://turnerpublishing.com

