Dreamscape Media to Produce Audiobooks of Popular Marvel Novels

"Marvel Entertainment has changed pop culture with its emphasis on character‐driven stories that bring out the Super Hero in all of us," said Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel. "We are proud to collaborate with Marvel Entertainment to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite Super Heroes."

The partnership will span nearly 25 original, new audiobook recordings of Marvel's classic and iconic prose stories including IRON MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA, HULK, SPIDER‐MAN, X‐MEN and other characters from the works of industry legends like David Michelinie, Tony Isabella, Len Wein, Marv Wolfman and Peter David.

The Marvel audiobooks will be available on hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. hoopla digital was the first digital service for public libraries to offer Marvel comic book collections and graphic novels.

The titles will be available everywhere physical and digital audiobooks are sold including Amazon, Audible, iBooks, Google, Overdrive, and dozens of other audiobook resellers.

Marvel audiobooks will be featured in Dreamscape's monthly print catalog distributed to thousands of U.S. and Canadian libraries, quarterly trade print advertising, sponsored BookRiot campaigns, and weekly mailers to thousands of Midwest Tape recipients.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly‐owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character‐based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

© 2019 MARVEL

About Dreamscape Media

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on audio and video production, distribution and licensing in the publishing and video markets, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non‐fiction audiobooks, bookbased children's read‐along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Dreamscape has received hundreds of awards and accolades for high quality audio productions, including a 2018 Audie Award, the highest award for audiobook production. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years.

