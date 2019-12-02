Dreamscape to Launch "DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy" - A New Free-Flying Immersive VR Interactive Experience at Westfield Century City on December 13th

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape, the location-based immersive VR entertainment company backed by some of Hollywood's heaviest hitters, in collaboration with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Games and Digital Platforms, today announced it will open its new interactive VR experience, DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy, at its flagship Westfield Century City location in Los Angeles on December 13, 2019. Audiences can purchase advanced tickets for the first-of-its-kind flying adventure starting today on dreamscapeimmersive.com.

In DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy, a class of up to eight rookie riders at a time is enlisted in the world's first dragons flight academy led by famed dragon riders, Hiccup and Astrid, and their loyal dragons, Toothless and Stormfly, as they embark on a swooping, swerving free-flying rescue mission to the Hidden World.

Since the public opening of Dreamscape's Westfield Century City location in December 2018, the company has welcomed sold out crowds, enthusiastic reviews, and repeat visitors on a consistent basis, proving that audiences can't get enough of Dreamscape's approach to immersive storytelling.

"At Dreamscape, our goal is to create the ultimate immersive experiences that allow our customers to enter into, and in this case fly into, worlds that they never dreamed possible," said Walter Parkes, Chairman, Dreamscape and Producer, DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy. "In working with DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy, we are turning the audiences into the star of their own movie adventure. No longer are audiences just watching Hiccup and Toothless take on a group of ruthless poachers, but now, audiences can fly alongside them on their very own dragons as they protect the Isle of Berk. We are excited to introduce audiences to this unprecedented full sensory experience of becoming a dragon rider."

The adventure kicks off at Berk, a village featured in the films that teeters high on the cliff tops of a rugged North Sea island, and is home to fierce Vikings and every known species of dragon. In Berk, Dragons and Vikings live together in playful harmony, but poachers pose a constant threat. After mastering their dragon riding skills, the eight rookie riders must band together to complete a perilous rescue mission in the Hidden World, dodging flaming arrows and collapsing ice caverns along the way. In order to earn their dragon wings and become true heroes, the rookie riders must escape as a team unscathed, showing the value of collaboration and teamwork.

"DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy brings together the film trilogy's best-in-class storytelling and memorable characters with a unique interactive experience that will leave a lasting impression with new and existing fans alike," said Christina Lee Storm, Producer, DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy, DreamWorks Animation. "The thrilling adventure will bring guests to new heights in a fun, wondrous way that will inspire repeat visits."

Dreamscape recently opened its second location at Dallas' famed NorthPark Center alongside partner and investor AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema exhibitor. The entertainment leaders will open additional Dreamscape VR destinations in key markets, including Columbus, Ohio and the New York/New Jersey metro area later this year and into 2020.

Dreamscape Immersive is a location-based VR studio and retailer backed by some of Hollywood's most successful studios and talent, including 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia, Viacom, Steven Spielberg and Hans Zimmer. It combines the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling, the visceral excitement of great theme-park rides, and proprietary full-body tracking technology to create free-flying and free-roaming experiences that push the limits of virtual reality.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by Swiss computer scientists Caecilia Charbonnier and Sylvain Chagué; entrepreneur Ronald Menzel; producer, screenwriter, and former head of DreamWorks Motion Pictures, Walter Parkes; global music events producer and serial entrepreneur Kevin Wall, along with his partner Aaron Grosky; and former Chief Creative Officer of Disney Imagineering, Bruce Vaughn.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a facility in Geneva. Experiential venues begin rolling out in December 2018, including its premier location at Westfield Century City Mall. To learn more about Dreamscape, please follow @visitdreamscape or visit our site at: dreamscapeimmersive.com.

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including "Shrek," "Madagascar," "Kung Fu Panda," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Trolls" and "The Boss Baby," and have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television business has quickly become one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the studio has garnered 25 Emmy Awards since inception in 2013.

Universal's Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Brand Development, which is chartered with globally expanding the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content and consumer experiences. The company's extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com

