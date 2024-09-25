DreamSmart Held AI Ecosystem Launch Event to Unveil Its Full Range of Products

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, 2024, the DreamSmart AI Ecosystem Launch Event was held in Beijing. DreamSmart released a number of new technology products, including Meizu Lucky 08 AI smart phone, AR smart glasses StarV View, StarV Air 2, smart ring StarV Ring 2, Z10 STARBUFF customized e-sports car jointly created by DreamSmart and Lynk & Co, etc.

DreamSmart has developed an ecological layout in which the two major product series brands, namely Star and Meizu, are parallel, and the three product categories, namely smart phones, smart glasses and smart cars, are developing together.

Meizu Lucky 08 comes in two colors, namely starshine white and meteorite black, with a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO 144Hz 1.5K screen. Equipped with a second-generation Snapdragon 7s mobile platform, a 6000mAh battery, and a 100-million-pixel ultra-clear main camera with an ultra-wide field of view, Meizu Lucky 08 adopts new star rail technology aesthetics to create a unique sense of spatial hierarchy. In addition, Meizu Lucky 08 is specially equipped with a multi-functional AI button supporting more than 100 flagship AI technologies.

Optical waveguide display solution is adopted for StarV Air2 AR smart glasses, which weigh only 44 grams. Equipped with the self-developed StarVision system and a 0.15cc ultra-small single green light engine, StarV Air 2 AR smart glasses support real-time dialogue translation based on AI, flash memory based on AI, AI voice assistant, AR navigation and other functions.

Another StarV View AR glasses equipped with a "high-definition giant screen" use BirdBath technology to create a giant screen experience equivalent to a 188-inch screen effect from 6 meters away. To meet the needs of myopia users, StarV View supports 0-600 degree myopia regulation for the left and right eyes respectively, without the need to install myopia lenses.

StarV Ring 2, a two-in-one smart ring, supports non-invasive blood glucose trend detection and touch interaction in an innovative manner, supports sleep stress monitoring, body temperature trend and blood oxygen monitoring, exercise heart rate monitoring and other functions, as well as realizes multi-device control and operation interconnection. Users can easily use the ring to control StarV Air 2 glasses and smart phones.

As the first customized e-sports car jointly created by DreamSmart and Lynk & Co, Z10 STARBUFF is deeply customized for e-sports fans. It is equipped with the world's first Flyme Auto high-energy e-sports entertainment cockpit which has a gaming function comparable to that of a PC, as well as a number of hardcore devices including ECARX Makalu Computing Platform, AMD V2000A desktop chip, AMD RX6600M discrete graphics card, water-cooled heat dissipation, Samsung OLED automotive grade high-refresh screen, 1TB solid-state drive and 5G high-speed in-vehicle network. The cockpit layout is also customizable for e-sports users, and it is equipped with Harman Kardon 23-speaker luxury audio for a more immersive in-cabin audio experience.

As presented at the DreamSmart AI Ecosystem Launch Event, Flyme AIOS has deeply integrated AI into all levels of the operating system, providing users with a total of more than 100 AI functions. AI smart phones have been widely recognized by users; XR smart glasses have accompanied users to travel to more than 30 countries and regions, with the "multilingual AI translation" function being used for more than 100,000 hours; Flyme Auto smart cockpit operating system serves nearly 200,000 car owners; and Flyme Auto open platform has supported 14 car models, and is about to support more automotive brands.

At the launch event, Su Jing, CEO of DreamSmart, and Liao Qinghong, COO of DreamSmart, invited partner representatives and user representatives to the stage to jointly light up Sphere, the world's largest spherical immersive venue in Las Vegas. DreamSmart showed the world its strong scientific and technological strength and broad development prospects.

DreamSmart is a global technology company with a business footprint that has expanded from the Chinese market to overseas regions including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America. In the future, DreamSmart will work with a number of partners to jointly build a global intelligent travel technology ecosystem, providing users with multi-terminal, full-scenario, and immersive integration experiences.

