DreamStart Labs Wins "Best Digital Banking Technology" at 2023 Worldwide Finance Awards

DreamSave Platform Recognized for Fintech Innovations to Serve Unbanked Billions in Emerging Markets

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamStart Labs, an award-winning provider of digital banking technology for emerging markets, is pleased to announce it has been named "Best Digital Banking Technology" at the 2023 Worldwide Finance Awards. The annual awards competition, now in its eleventh year, showcases market leading companies that have achieved breakthrough innovations in global financial services.

The company's flagship DreamSave app changes the game for unbanked people in emerging markets, making it easy to access loans and achieve financial goals through informal community banks and savings groups. Judges selected DreamSave from thousands of nominations based on its breakthrough innovations in user experience, behavioral science, gamification, credit scoring, and predictive analytics.

The award also noted DreamSave's ability to help third-party microfinance lenders reduce costs when delivering loans to low-income rural markets.

"Billions of people around the world have no access to fair and affordable financial services," said Wes Wasson, CEO of DreamStart Labs. "We're honored to be recognized at the 2023 Worldwide Finance Awards and grateful our technology is helping unbanked people around the world achieve their dreams of a better life."

About the DreamSave App

For over half the world, the dream of financial independence often seems out of reach. Traditional banks can be expensive and inflexible – and if you're a woman living in poor rural village, they may not be available at all.

DreamSave is an innovative mobile app that helps people in emerging markets create "digital savings groups", which act as informal community banks. When a member needs money to expand her small business, send her kids to school, or buy medicine, she requests a short-term loan from her group. Collectively, these groups manage billions of dollars each year in some of the world's fastest-growing economies. The all new DreamSave 2.0 is available for download on the Google Play Store from any Android device.

About DreamStart Labs

DreamStart Labs (www.dreamstartlabs.com) is a social impact technology company that helps people in the developing world achieve their dreams of a better life. The company offers award-winning digital banking solutions for underserved people in emerging markets, 80 percent of whom are women. Founded by former Silicon Valley executives, the company is headquartered in California and has operations in multiple countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

About the Worldwide Finance Awards

The Worldwide Finance Awards are sponsored by Acquisition International magazine, a leading monthly business publication focused on news, trends, and analysis for business and finance leaders. First held in 2013, the Worldwide Finance Awards seek to honor companies and individuals that have made notable contributions to the global financial services industry.

Media Contact: Wes Wasson, 619-320-8256

