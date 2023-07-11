DreamStart Labs Wins "Best Digital Banking Technology" at 2023 Worldwide Finance Awards

News provided by

DreamStart Labs

11 Jul, 2023, 08:52 ET

DreamSave Platform Recognized for Fintech Innovations to Serve Unbanked Billions in Emerging Markets

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamStart Labs, an award-winning provider of digital banking technology for emerging markets, is pleased to announce it has been named "Best Digital Banking Technology" at the 2023 Worldwide Finance Awards. The annual awards competition, now in its eleventh year, showcases market leading companies that have achieved breakthrough innovations in global financial services.

Continue Reading
DreamStart Labs wins "Best Digital Banking Technology" of 2023 for its breakthrough fintech innovations designed to help billions of unbanked people in emerging markets
DreamStart Labs wins "Best Digital Banking Technology" of 2023 for its breakthrough fintech innovations designed to help billions of unbanked people in emerging markets

The company's flagship DreamSave app changes the game for unbanked people in emerging markets, making it easy to access loans and achieve financial goals through informal community banks and savings groups. Judges selected DreamSave from thousands of nominations based on its breakthrough innovations in user experience, behavioral science, gamification, credit scoring, and predictive analytics.

The award also noted DreamSave's ability to help third-party microfinance lenders reduce costs when delivering loans to low-income rural markets.

"Billions of people around the world have no access to fair and affordable financial services," said Wes Wasson, CEO of DreamStart Labs. "We're honored to be recognized at the 2023 Worldwide Finance Awards and grateful our technology is helping unbanked people around the world achieve their dreams of a better life."

About the DreamSave App

For over half the world, the dream of financial independence often seems out of reach. Traditional banks can be expensive and inflexible – and if you're a woman living in poor rural village, they may not be available at all.

DreamSave is an innovative mobile app that helps people in emerging markets create "digital savings groups", which act as informal community banks. When a member needs money to expand her small business, send her kids to school, or buy medicine, she requests a short-term loan from her group. Collectively, these groups manage billions of dollars each year in some of the world's fastest-growing economies. The all new DreamSave 2.0 is available for download on the Google Play Store from any Android device.

About DreamStart Labs

DreamStart Labs (www.dreamstartlabs.com) is a social impact technology company that helps people in the developing world achieve their dreams of a better life. The company offers award-winning digital banking solutions for underserved people in emerging markets, 80 percent of whom are women. Founded by former Silicon Valley executives, the company is headquartered in California and has operations in multiple countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

About the Worldwide Finance Awards

The Worldwide Finance Awards are sponsored by Acquisition International magazine, a leading monthly business publication focused on news, trends, and analysis for business and finance leaders. First held in 2013, the Worldwide Finance Awards seek to honor companies and individuals that have made notable contributions to the global financial services industry.

Media Contact: Wes Wasson, 619-320-8256

SOURCE DreamStart Labs

Also from this source

DreamSave 2.0 Wins Best Finance App and Best Developing World Technology Awards at Fast Company 2023 World Changing Ideas Competition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.