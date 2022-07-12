DreamStart Labs Wins "Most Empowering Digital Banking Technology" at World Finance Awards

Company Recognized for Fintech Innovations to Serve Unbanked Women in Emerging Markets

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamStart Labs, an award-winning provider of fintech solutions for emerging markets, is pleased to announce it has been named "Most Empowering Digital Banking Technology" at the 2022 World Finance Awards. The annual awards competition, now in its tenth year, showcases market leading companies that have achieved breakthrough innovations in global financial services.

Judges selected DreamStart Labs from thousands of nominees based on its market-leading achievements in credit scoring, predictive analytics, and behavioral science technology for unbanked women. The award also noted the company's innovative new micro-equity solution for informal community banks in emerging markets.

DreamStart Labs was the only Worldwide Finance Award winner that is also a member of the Inclusive Fintech 50, which recognizes the Top 50 technology startups driving financial inclusion for 3 billion underserved people globally.

The company's DreamSave app also recently won four awards at the World Changing Ideas competition hosted by Fast Company magazine, taking home honors in four categories, including "Best Developing World Technology."

"Our passion is to help unbanked people achieve their dreams of a better life," said Wes Wasson, CEO of DreamStart Labs. "We're honored to be recognized for this award, and grateful to be part of a growing number of fintechs making world-class financial services available to people in emerging markets."

About the DreamSave App

DreamSave is an innovative mobile app that helps people in the developing world create "digital savings groups", which act as informal community banks. When a member needs money to expand her small business, send her kids to school, or buy medicine, she requests a short-term loan from her group. As groups meet, DreamSave generates data-driven credit scores that can be used to offer micro-loans and micro-equity to qualifying members. Collectively, these groups manage billions of dollars each year in some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

About DreamStart Labs

DreamStart Labs (www.dreamstartlabs.com) is a social impact fintech startup that helps people in the developing world achieve their dreams of a better life. The company offers award-winning digital banking solutions for underserved people in emerging markets, 80 percent of whom are women. Founded by former Silicon Valley executives, the company is headquartered in California and has operations in multiple countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

About the Worldwide Finance Awards

The Worldwide Finance Awards are sponsored by Acquisition International magazine, a leading monthly business publication focused on news, trends, and analysis for business and finance leaders. First held in 2013, the Worldwide Finance Awards seek to honor companies and individuals that have made notable contributions to the global financial services industry.

