Dreamstime Hits 100M Images in Database and Over 500K Contributors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamstime, the world's largest community in stock photography, announced today that it has achieved two major milestones: 100 million images in its online database and over 500,000 contributors. Dreamstime has continued to experience sustained and rapid growth over the past 15 years, but 2018 represented the fastest increase in the number of contributors and submissions. This announcement further cements Dreamstime's place as a distinguished leader in stock photography.

Dreamstime's exquisite stock image gallery features images uploaded by photographers from all over the world and reviewed by a team of experienced editors. The company remains a major supplier of royalty-free digital images, with clients ranging from the world's largest advertising agencies, national and international magazines, to film and television production companies including Google, Coca Cola, Autodesk, Random House, Samsung, The Discovery Channel, the Financial Times and more. With 24,610,886 users, 504,083 photographers and 3,727,499 monthly images submitted, Dreamstime now has the highest reviewed and most curated collection of stock photography on the market, ensuring customers have the best possible experience.

"Businesses today rely on high-quality stock photography to create the stunning visual experiences that their customers have come to expect and Dreamstime brings together the largest creative stock community around the world to answer these needs," said Serban Enache, the company's CEO and co-founder. "These growth milestones demonstrate that our customer-centric approach and focus on innovation are resonating across industries."

Dreamstime expects to reach up to 120 million images by the end of the year based on its current monthly approval rate. The agency has also developed a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that uses sophisticated algorithms to perform an initial screening of the submitted images. The AI tool is designed to examine how human editors at Dreamstime review images, and then adjust its parameters to best match the editors' various criteria. While its core database remains commercial royalty-free, Dreamstime reveals that with the increased interest in editorial content and booming use of camera phones, it is easier than ever for anyone to upload photos in real time. The agency also plans to extend its younger sections of video and audio media in the future.

In a time when people can easily find and download images from the internet, the success of Dreamstime proves that high-quality, innovation, ease-of-use and responsibility matter to the design community.

About Dreamstime

Dreamstime is a distinguished leader in stock photography, a major supplier of high-quality digital images to the world's largest advertising agencies, national and international magazines and film and television production companies. With over 100 million images, Dreamstime has the largest customer base in the world (over 24 million users to date) and more than 11 million unique visitors monthly to the site. In addition to the almost one million free images available, Dreamstime's active gallery is updated by the second with photos from the site's 500,000 plus contributors. For more information on Dreamstime, please visit: https://www.Dreamstime.com .

Contact: Emma Tiernon, etiernon@sspr.com

SOURCE Dreamstime

Related Links

http://www.Dreamstime.com

