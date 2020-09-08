Dreamstime, World's Largest Stock Photo Community, Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamstime, the world's largest stock photo community, announced a celebratory month to mark its 20th birthday this September. Dreamstime.com was registered in 2000 and gained a top 3 position in the industry in 2004, evolving from a handful of photos to now featuring 145+ million files and employing its own proprietary AI, PhotoEye, to filter 3 million monthly approvals.

Since its inception, Dreamstime has continually transformed the stock photo business, launching a series of features to help creatives find fairly-priced visual content, from unique licenses to search optimization with AI-produced data. Its high-quality stock content is generated by a dynamic and diverse community of 650,000 photographers, artists, and videographers worldwide.

Through its affiliate program, Dreamstime has enabled partners to scale up, providing easy-to- use tools to sell stock photography in more than 45 countries. With the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic, Dreamstime announced in March 2020 several company initiatives to help its customers, from pausing plans to free visual content for NGOs.

In a time when visual creation is no longer a hard-to-reach niche, and people can easily download images from the internet, Dreamstime's 20-year long success story proves that quality, innovation, and a customer-centric approach make a considerable difference in the industry. Dreamstime also launched additional stock photo resources that offer refined media choices on Megapixl.com, images formatted for social media on Timelineimages.com, and free, safe-to-use images on Stockfreeimages.com.

"The past 20 years have been exciting, occasionally challenging, but mostly uplifting because we all love the visual arts. We live in a colorful library of millions of ideas from all six continents. We will continue working to keep Dreamstime as the artists' friendly home and the designers' favorite marketplace. And that is a dream worth dreaming for at least another 20 years," Serban Enache, Dreamstime's CEO, said.

Dreamstime's celebratory customer treats include a limited edition plan, a special 20% discount, and a curated collection of images to be licensed for free, all scheduled to release throughout September. After awarding 10% extra royalties earlier this year, Dreamstime's contributors will now enjoy an exclusive $15/user affiliate bonus and a dedicated anniversary photo contest. To mark its 20th birthday, the agency has also expanded its branded apparel line.

For more information about Dreamstime, please visit https://www.dreamstime.com/.

SOURCE Dreamstime LLC