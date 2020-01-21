DreamView Joins Khronos 3D Commerce Working Group

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamView, the world leader in the creation of photoreal 3D CGI representations of products for marketing and eCommerce, is proud to announce that it has officially become a member of The Khronos® Group. DreamView's COO, Nathaniel Hunter, was elected to co-chair the subcommittee on 'Asset Creation and Workflows' within the new Khronos-governed 3D Commerce™ Working Group, with the goal of establishing guidelines and standards to align the 3D asset workflow from product design and manufacturing through each stage of retail to end-user delivery, so that 3D representations of products can be experienced consistently across all platforms and devices.

The art and science of scalable CGI products.

3D content is poised to become pervasive in eCommerce. Virtual, visually realistic product depictions will be everywhere, appearing on eCommerce platforms, in ads and search results, the web using mobile, the Web, and Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality devices. Although 3D promises to be a powerful merchandising tool, the challenge today is that not all 3D content can be experienced consistently. To this end, Khronos established the 3D Commerce Group to build industry consensus on what standards are most urgently required for ubiquitous 3D Commerce.

Already, industry titans such as Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, and others, are benefiting from the DreamView™ cloud platform and high-quality, cost-effective production services to their suppliers, including 3D CGI modeling, asset management, and workflow in the eCommerce and retail space. DreamView offers the value of real-world art directors and designers to facilitate the creation of photoreal CGI lifestyle interior and exterior scenes for virtual product display, all at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional photoshoots.

ABOUT THE KHRONOS GROUP

The Khronos Group is an open industry consortium of over 150 leading hardware and software companies creating advanced, royalty-free, acceleration standards for 3D graphics, Augmented and Virtual Reality, vision and machine learning. Khronos members jointly contribute to the development of 3D specifications, vote at critical stages before public deployment, and collectively benefit from early access to specification drafts and conformance tests.



ABOUT DREAMVIEW

DreamView was founded by veteran CGI visionaries with 100+ years of combined experience in creating CGI & Visual Effects for blockbuster movies, AAA games, and eCommerce products, hailing from companies such as Disney, Industrial Light & Magic, Pixar, and Electronic Arts. DreamView Studios' cloud-based services solution creates, manages, and distributes photoreal and AR CGI assets and media for eCommerce platforms and clients. The company's proprietary, scalable technology not only provides infinitely reusable 3D CGI assets but also facilitates visualization and market testing of virtual product color and texture variations.

