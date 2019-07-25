DreamWave® Debuts R.6 Luxury Full-Body Shiatsu Massage Chair

Shaped by the industrial designer Ken Okuyama, the acclaimed creator of famous automobiles, bullet trains and furniture, and choreographed by Japanese shiatsu master Akira Okabayashi, R.6's aesthetic blends modern furniture sensibilities and taste with remarkable full-body massage capabilities. DreamWave R.6's striking appearance and thoughtful engineering delivers a transcendent massage experience that caters to the complete needs of the mind and body, and adds to the beauty of the home.

"No one else has ever designed anything that looks or feels like the R.6. Our DreamWave R.6 massage chair creates a space of peace and tranquility, allowing users to recharge and rejuvenate," said Cliff Levin, DreamWave's founder and CEO. "It took us years to develop something modern, minimal and compelling as a piece of furniture that also functions impeccably as a massage chair. It's a life-changing product that is pleasing to the eye, pleasurable for the body, and satisfying for the mind."

Informed by the timeless characteristics of Scandinavian design, the R.6 exemplifies grace with Ken Okuyama's choice of color palette, modern bent-wood exterior and upholstery options. Designed to bring calm and serenity to everyday life, the DreamWave R.6 is the perfect addition to any tastefully appointed home or office.

The DreamWave R.6 offers a number of advanced and sophisticated features:

DeltaWave™ massage engine provides robust massage capability and nuanced movements of knead, tap, pulse, and roll in a wide range of varying speeds that mimic the touch of human hands.

of knead, tap, pulse, and roll in a wide range of varying speeds that mimic the touch of human hands. L-Track Technology delivers massage from the shoulders to the glutes.

delivers massage from the shoulders to the glutes. Auto-Adaptive Design™ and Shiatsu Point Locator personalizes the massage and automatically adjusts to the user's height. Using the scanned data, the R.6 focuses on the shiatsu points of the back and glutes specific to the user's body, resulting in a customized experience.

and automatically adjusts to the user's height. Using the scanned data, the R.6 focuses on the shiatsu points of the back and glutes specific to the user's body, resulting in a customized experience. Total-body air massage coverage melts away muscle soreness and fatigue. The R.6 air cells apply soothing pressure over the entire body.

melts away muscle soreness and fatigue. The R.6 air cells apply soothing pressure over the entire body. Heated back, seat, and feet help gently warm and relax the body.

help gently warm and relax the body. Foot Roller gently soothes the soles and provides reflexology to the feet. Complex massaging movements, soothing heat, and air compression deliver authentic, effective treatment for sore tired feet.

gently soothes the soles and provides reflexology to the feet. Complex massaging movements, soothing heat, and air compression deliver authentic, effective treatment for sore tired feet. Chromotherapy Function displays a range of soothing colors, adding a hypnotic visual element to the experience.

displays a range of soothing colors, adding a hypnotic visual element to the experience. Wall-Hugging Feature requires only 6.25 inches (16cm) between the backrest and the wall making the R.6 chair easy to place into any room.

Pricing, Support and Availability

The MSRP for the DreamWave R.6 is $10,500. It will be available worldwide in the first quarter of 2020 through authorized DreamWave retailers. For more information, please visit www.DreamWave.com.

About DreamWave

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado in the United States, DreamWave creates the world's most luxurious and advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. Meticulously crafted, DreamWave chairs bring together the timeless tradition of Eastern massage, state-of-the-art engineering, and world-class design talent. DreamWave products are designed to reduce stress, enhance health and promote abiding well-being. DreamWave is available worldwide through its authorized retail dealers. To learn more about DreamWave, please visit www.DreamWave.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. DreamWave disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

SOURCE DreamWave

Related Links

http://www.dreamwave.com/

