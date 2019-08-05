DreamWave Featured in Exploring the Extraordinary: 100 Years of Bentley Motors

This beautifully designed, 432-page hardback book has been produced by two of the world's most prestigious car clubs – the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts' Club (RREC) and the Rolls-Royce Owners' Club (RROC) – alongside leading publisher St James's House. Written by an editorial team of experts, aficionados, and tastemakers, the publication charts Bentley's 100 years of groundbreaking design and engineering, and celebrates the marque's status as one of the world's leading names in luxury motoring.

"It is an honor for DreamWave to be featured next to the most prestigious high-end brands in the RROC and RREC's Bentley 100 album," said Cliff Levin, DreamWave's founder and CEO. "The inclusion of the DreamWave M-Series is a testament to our commitment to providing only the best of the best massage chairs that are aesthetically stunning, unapologetically luxurious and transcendent for both mind and body."

Designed by Ken Okuyama and inspired by his automotive roots, the DreamWave M-Series rear-swing doors deliver a new level of convenience in massage chairs. Honed to perfection, the DreamWave M-Series integrates visual refinement and groundbreaking capabilities to create an unrivaled and unequalled massage experience. The result is a truly next generation, full-body shiatsu massage chair that delivers the timeless tradition of Eastern massage and cultivated design, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry.

In keeping with the impressive setting, more than 150 classic cars were gathered at the event's venue, where guests enjoyed afternoon tea prior to the official launch. In addition, to resonate with the book's theme of luxury, a carefully curated selection of high-end brands were also present, enabling guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxurious tastes, products, and experiences.

"What better way to launch this wonderful book than with a celebration of the finer things in life? It was truly an event to remember," said Richard Freed, CEO of St James's House.

About Exploring the Extraordinary: 100 Years of Bentley Motors

About DreamWave

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado in the United States, DreamWave creates the world's most luxurious and advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. Meticulously crafted, DreamWave chairs bring together the timeless tradition of Eastern massage, state-of-the-art engineering, and world-class design talent. DreamWave products are designed to reduce stress, enhance health and promote abiding well-being. DreamWave is available worldwide through its authorized retail dealers. To learn more about DreamWave, please visit www.DreamWave.com.

