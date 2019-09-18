DreamWave® M-Series Massage Chairs Named ISFD® 2019Pinnacle Awards® Finalist

"Now in its 24th year, the annual Pinnacle Awards competition attracts more and more talented designers and innovative design concepts each year," says ISFD's executive director John Conrad. "This year we expanded the competition and received a record number of entries."

The ISFD Pinnacle Awards judging panel is made up of influential, high-profile industry leaders in manufacturing, retailing, education, journalism, design and home fashion forecasting. The 2019 finalists, all professional product and furniture designers, envision and create the designs that ultimately become some of the most sought-after home furnishings items in the world.

"It is an honor to be recognized by ISFD among the finest and most innovative designs in the furniture industry," said Cliff Levin, founder and CEO, DreamWave. "This recognition is a testament to DreamWave's dedication to deliver excellence, innovation and originality in the practice of furniture design."

Honed to perfection by industrial icon Ken Okuyama, the DreamWave M-Series is the intersection of timeless Eastern massage tradition, cultivated design, and Japanese engineering quality. Inspired by Okuyama's automotive roots with Porsche, Ferrari and Maserati, the M-Series' rear-swinging doors offer a new level of convenience in massage chairs. Unapologetically luxurious, precise in its details, transformational and transcendent, the DreamWave M-Series feels remarkably like the touch of a human massage therapist.

ISFD Pinnacle award winners will be announced at the 24th Annual ISFD Pinnacle Awards Gala, set for Monday, October 21 at High Point University's Congdon School of Health Sciences from 6-9 pm. A list of all the finalists along with images for the 2019 Pinnacle Awards can be found here: 2019 Pinnacle Awards finalists.

The DreamWave M-Series is also a 2019 CES Innovations Honoree and European Product Design Award (ePDA) Silver and Platinum Award winner.

About International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD)

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) is an association advocating for outstanding design and the furniture designers whose creativity drives the industry's engine. They seek to elevate the role of design and designer through networking, mentorship and professional development opportunities, and continuously promote, advance and support the profession of furniture design and its positive impact.

With professional and student members around the world and across the country, their diverse professional membership specializes in residential and contract furnishings and accessories.

About DreamWave

DreamWave, headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is the creator of the world's most luxurious and technologically advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. Meticulously crafted, DreamWave chairs are an intersection of timeless tradition, state-of-the-art Japanese engineering, and world-class talent. Combining years of research and testing, DreamWave products are designed to reduce stress, enhance health and promote abiding well-being. DreamWave is available worldwide through its authorized retail dealers. To learn more about DreamWave, please visit DreamWave.com .

