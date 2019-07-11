DreamWave® M-Series Massage Chairs Wins Two 2019 European Product Design (ePDA) Awards™

Lifestyle and Travel, Wellness and Relaxation Products – Platinum

Designed by industrial design icon Ken Okuyama and choreographed by Japanese shiatsu master Akira Okabayashi, the DreamWave M-Series is the confluence of timeless Eastern massage traditions, Japanese engineering excellence, and a stunning modern aesthetic.

"Our goal with the M-Series was to set a new standard of excellence in the industry by integrating visual refinement and groundbreaking capabilities. From start to finish, we knew that we wanted to shape our M-Series models into unrivaled massage chairs," said Cliff Levin, founder and CEO, DreamWave. "We are honored to be recognized by ePDA among the finest and most innovative designs in the world. Above all, we are proud to provide a beautifully designed, life-changing product that promotes abiding comfort, happiness and peace."

Inspired by Okuyama's automotive roots with Porsche, Ferrari and Maserati, the M-Series' rear-swing doors allow for easy entry and exit. Its full-body mechanical and air massage systems provide exquisite escape from the stress of modern daily life. The DreamWave M-Series is unapologetically luxurious, precise in its details, transformational and transcendent.

The annual European Product Design Awards (ePDA) celebrates the efforts of talented designers and design teams who aim to improve daily lives with a practical and beautiful creation designed to solve a problem, make life easier or simply spread joy. The complete list of ePDA 2019 winners, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at https://www.productdesignaward.eu/winners/epda/2019/.

