DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda 4" Becomes Next New Release Movie Motion-Graded in TrueCut Motion, Pixelworks' Cinematic High-Frame-Rate Format

3D and 2D Premium Format Screens to Showcase the Incredible Cinematic Look of Motion Grading Technology

DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda 4" Now in Theaters

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks announced today that the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise, "Kung Fu Panda 4," (in theaters from March 8) will be presented in select premium theaters across the globe in the award-winning TrueCut Motion™ format, bringing to life the world of Po, the Dragon Warrior, like never before. The high quality, visual artistry of this amazing, animated work — the first new "Kung Fu Panda" film in almost a decade —will come to premium theatrical screens in cinematic high-frame-rate; achieving dramatically new crystal clear motion playback on the brightest, exceptional high-contrast, high-quality 3D and 2D screens that naturally enhance the look and the feel of the world of the film.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters. For more information on Pixelworks, visit: www.pixelworks.com

For more information on TrueCut Motion: www.pixelworks.com/truecut

About "Kung Fu Panda 4"

This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world's most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4.

After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

The film features the voice talent of returning stars Academy Award® winner Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master, Shifu; James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Po's adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Academy Award® nominee Bryan Cranston as Po's birth father, Li, and Emmy Award nominee Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Shifu's former student and arch-nemesis. Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) joins the ensemble as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Shrek Forever After) and produced by Rebecca Huntley (DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys). The film's co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). In 2008, the Academy Award®-nominated 2008 inaugural chapter, Kung Fu Panda, became DreamWorks Animation's highest-grossing original animated film and launched a franchise that has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box-office.

