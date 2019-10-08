Dredging Equipment: Global Markets and Technologies

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This study reviews key dredging technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes dredging technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories -



Mechanical Dredges

- Bucket dredgers.

- Grab dredgers.

- Backhoe dredgers.



Hydraulic Dredges

- Suction dredgers.

- Cutter suction dredgers.

- Trailing suction hopper dredgers.

- Water injection dredgers.



The following dredge applications are also considered within the global market for dredging technologies -

- Navigation and navigation channel maintenance.

- Capital dredging and land reclamation.

- Mining.

- Aggregate extraction.

- Recreational projects.

- Environmental remediation and restoration.

- Other applications.



Report Includes:

- 98 data tables and 58 additional tables

- A brief overview of the global markets for dredgers and dredging equipment within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Detailed review of dredging technologies relevant to those operating specifically within the industry, as well as upstream suppliers, downstream end users, and investors and other players in this space

- Underlying technologies driving the industry's growth as well as key factors such as current trends, government regulations, regulatory compliances, and other macroeconomic factors that shape and affect the market

- Regional dynamics of the Dredger technologies and dredging equipment applications market covering major geographic regions, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments

- Assessment of the global competitive landscape; and key strategies and policies adopted by leading companies engaged in the production of dredgers and associated equipment for dredge applications

- Profile description of major stakeholders in global dredging equipment industry, including American Marine & Machinery Co. (AMMCO), CCCC Tianjin Dredging Co., Ltd. (TDC), Dredging International NV, Royal IHC, and Jan De Nul Group etc.



Summary

The global market for dredgers and dredging equipment touches many diverse applications, ranging from maintaining navigability along the world's economically critical waterways, to capital development and land reclamation, to environmental protection, and even mining.With so many diverse applications, the global dredging equipment market also benefits from and endures myriad market drivers and stressors.



Making sense of the market as a whole and as a sum of its parts can be confounding.In addition, the majority of operating moderate and large-scale dredge equipment is quickly becoming antiquated.



Analysts who follow the industry have been predicting a large-scale equipment upgrade, as global economies have improved over the last decade.Such a change could lead to a significant boost in global dredge equipment markets.



However, even though at least 62% of the global dredge vessel fleet is at least 30 years of age and overdue for update, capital expenditures have not yet materialized. Over the next five years, will we begin to see more significant investment in dredging equipment? Or, balking at conventional trends, will the industry refocus even more strongly on repairing, maintaining, upgrading, and repowering its exiting equipment?



From an applications perspective, much growth over the last decade has focused on capital dredging projects—those large-scale projects that include land reclamation.These projects have brought dredging into the news and the public eye, with high-profile outcomes.



However, well over half of the overall global market for dredgers and dredge equipment is utilized outside of this application segment. Other key applications, including energy/oil and gas, environmental remediation and restoration, aggregate extraction, mining, navigation and channel maintenance, recreational applications, and other applications are also helping to shape market development. Each of these applications is detailed in the

full report, including full market values and splits by region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East) and select countries. Furthermore, each application carries with it specific technology requirements. The full market report groups dredging technologies according to three main categories, as shown in the summary table and figure below. These include mechanical dredgers, hydraulic dredgers, and other dredge technologies. The full market report includes additional breakdowns, including regional and select national level splits, according to the following technologies: bucket dredgers, grab dredgers, backhoe dredgers, suction dredgers, cutter suction dredgers, trailing

suction hopper dredgers, water injection dredgers, and other dredgers.



The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for dredgers and dredging equipment; disclose realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.



