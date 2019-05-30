Dreem Appoints North America Managing Director

"We are excited to welcome Vik to the team. He brings valuable experience from both a consumer as well as healthcare industry perspective. Poor sleep is a global health crisis, and in the US alone, costs more than $400bn a year to the healthcare system," said Hugo Mercier, Dreem's CEO.

"Our vision is to be the leading digital solution for sleep health by delivering precision sleep medicine to those who suffer from poor sleep. We aspire to provide people with the ability to objectively understand their sleep and then take the steps to enhance it."

The new appointment comes as Dreem looks to accelerate its position in the North American market at a time when consumers are taking more control of their own health.

"I'm thrilled to join Dreem's team of phenomenal scientists, engineers and designers. Sleep is a critical aspect of everyone's health, one that is all too often overlooked. Many people who suffer from chronic sleep disorders go undiagnosed, further exacerbating other health issues. At Dreem, we are providing people with the only accurate, non-invasive method to track their sleep from the comfort of their own bed, along with digital coaching that can help them find lasting behavioral change. "

Vik comes to Dreem from Adherium, a digital therapeutic for chronic respiratory conditions, where he oversaw consumer and healthcare industry marketing, key accounts and product strategy. Prior to this, he was CEO at Findyr, an alternative data company, and Chief Marketing Officer at Fitocracy, a fitness social network and online coaching platform. He has a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Economics from New York University, and has completed the Chartered Financial Analyst program.

About Dreem

Dreem is a technological and scientific pioneer that develops effective solutions that help people to better identify and address their sleep problems. Dreem 2 is a non-invasive, human-centered combined hardware and software solution, backed by an international community of sleep experts. Based in Paris and New York, Dreem has raised considerable funds from investors and received rewards and subventions from public powers to create an international team of over 85 people. You can find out more about Dreem at www.dreem.com .

SOURCE Dreem

Related Links

http://www.dreem.com

