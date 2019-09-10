Dreem launches the first sleep healthcare solution to tackle sleep problems at scale

Vik Panda, Dreem's Managing Director for North America explains "This is the first step in our mission to deliver precision sleep medicine at scale. With the US launch of our FDA-registered medical device, we've taken our place at the forefront of sleep healthcare. Poor sleep has a tremendous impact on productivity, stress, absenteeism and overall mental health, not to mention the link between poor sleep and a long list of chronic diseases. Our first-of-its-kind solution helps individuals take control of their sleep, thereby improving their overall health."

Changing the face of sleep health

After 5 years of disruptive engineering, many technical innovations and scientific discoveries, Dreem has developed, with the help of thousands of sleepers worldwide, a comprehensive method to address sleep problems end-to-end. Dreem 2 provides people with the tools and knowledge they need to better address their sleep problems such as difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or waking up too early.

The biofeedback headband

The entry point of this solution is the headband which measures the user's sleep every night with a level of technological sophistication never seen before. Thanks to the headband's seven sensors that measure brain activity (EEG), heart rate, respiration and movement, the user is provided with a complete, detailed overview of their sleep. This monitoring and analysis is accompanied by the headband's biofeedback features that use audio to make falling asleep and waking up easier.

The program

The data collected by the headband is used to adapt an in-app 7-week long program to fit the sleeper's needs. Backed by scientific evidence, this program is made up of exercises, tools and advice designed to help the user address thought patterns and habits at the heart of their sleep problem and establish a healthier sleep routine. The program can be divided into 4 main blocks: Sleep Consolidation, Stimulus Control, Cognitive Exercises and Sleep Hygiene.

A global health crisis

Experts estimate that 30% of the population suffers from problems falling asleep and maintaining sleep, and for 10% of these people these problems are persistent and long-term. These sleep problems not only lead to loss of productivity, concentration or memory but can also be closely linked to serious physical and mental health issues.

Few treatments are currently available to address these sleep problems, and they come with limited effectiveness and multiple drawbacks. Hypnotics, or sleeping pills, come with a litany of health and dependency risks and they only provide short-term, superficial relief. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), while recognized as the gold standard treatment by medical authorities like the American College of Physicians (ACP) remains inaccessible and impractical for a large portion of the population.

About Dreem

Dreem aims to provide effective sleep care to individuals as well as healthcare providers for their patients. Its mission is to become the global leader for screening, diagnosing and treating sleep disorders. Since the company's founding in 2014, it has raised $60 million from investors including Johnson & Johnson and put together a team of 90, split across New York, Paris and Taipei. Scientific rigor and research are the cornerstone of its unique approach, and it has worked with academic institutions and hospitals across the world, including Stanford Sleep Center, and has created a scientific advisory board of leading sleep doctors and neuroscientists.

