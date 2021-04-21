Drei Austria chooses castLabs' solutions to secure their Drei TV streaming service on multiple platforms

BERLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drei Austria chooses castLabs' digital rights management (DRM) solution - DRMtoday , and video player software development kits (SDKs) - PRESTOplay to secure their Drei TV streaming service on multiple platforms.

Drei took advantage of PRESTOplay SDKs pre-integrated with DRMtoday that allowed the setup and integration process to be quick and smooth. DRMtoday offers a multi-DRM solution that simplifies and improves the protection of video content to deliver billions of licenses to users each year. The PRESTOplay SDK suite provides "API-first" player SDKs for easy player creation for a broad range of browsers and platforms. Another advantage was the extensive list of pre-integrated partners which resulted in DRMtoday being also pre-integrated with the packager from Broadpeak already deployed by Drei Austria.

Helmut Ahninger, product owner of Drei TV is happy with the collaboration: "With castLabs we found the perfect partner with a flexible and easy to integrate DRM cloud platform and an OTT player which helps us support a wide range of devices and protect our premium content."

castLabs provided integration support throughout the whole project with sharing knowledge and customization. Some of the customized features castLabs' team of technical experts accommodated included tight implementation with the packaging provider, SDK adaptation for SmartTV to support Drei's specific requirements and API changes for stream positioning referencing. Furthermore, to help overcome more challenges castLabs supported Drei with consulting around streaming formats and thumbnails in general.

"We are very happy to be working with Drei Austria to help them enable protection of their content with our DRM and player solutions. Throughout the whole integration process it was easy to cooperate with their team and we have collaborated by bringing in different experts from our side and made sure we professionally covered all of the technical aspects including feature customization," said Michael Stattmann, CEO and founder at castLabs.

Drei TV is Austrian's innovative TV-solution. With more than 50 live-channels, the opportunity of 7 day-catchup and many useful streaming-features, Drei TV is one of the most attractive ways of consuming television nowadays. The app is available on platforms like Smart TVs, smartphones and tablets, PCs and Macs as well as streaming tools like the Fire TV Stick. Hutchison Drei together with castLabs are continuing to work further to enable secure playback as the video industry continues to accelerate.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. They provide solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms which include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs also supplies end-to-end technical consulting for encrypted video playback integrations and projects.

About Drei

Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and part of the 3Group Europe's division "3Scandinavia & Austria". By the end of December 2020, Drei achieved a total interim revenue of 850 million euros with about 3.7 million customers. As a leading Austrian telecommunications provider, the company offers mobile communication, internet, fixed line, TV and business solutions from a single source. Next to the biggest network of branded stores by an Austrian telecommunications provider and an encompassing customer service for residential and business customers, Drei provides the densest 4G network with a 98% coverage in population. In June 2019 Drei launched Austria's first, real, comprehensive 5G network in Linz.

More information: www.drei.at.

