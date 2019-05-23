Dremel Cuts Through the Competition with The All New Multi-Max MM50

Designed with new features, the MM50 replaces the existing Multi-Max MM45 and allows users to handle more tedious, time-consuming tasks with ease. One major upgrade is the low-vibration operation, which offers users more comfort and cleaner results when cutting.

"At Dremel, we strive to provide our users the most innovative tools on the market," says Product Owner Mark Vignocchi. "We're continuously improving our first oscillating tool – the Multi-Max – even a decade after it was first introduced. We strive to incorporate new and innovative features, like the 30% smaller front end, while still providing a professional-grade product at a competitive, DIY price."

Dremel Multi-Max MM50 Features:

Less tool vibration provides maximum comfort and cleaner results

Compact and durable front end gets into tight spaces

Innovative angled body gives users more control and precision

Powerful motor (5.0 Amps) easily tackles tougher applications

Separate on/off switch retains speed setting for ease of use

Variable speed setting for optimal performance and control with a variety of materials

Automatically maintains constant tool speed while in use

The extra-wide 3.2-degree angle of oscillation delivers fast and precise cuts

Toolless mechanism designed for quick, secure accessory change

The MM50's variable speed and high-performance motor are ideal for applications in home repair, remodeling and restoration projects such as drywall removal, outlet-box installation, grout removal and more. Plus, features like the compact head and angled body allow users to get into hard-to-reach spaces easier than before.

"Gone are the days of scraped knuckles while trying to reach tight corners," says Vignocchi. "The MM50's unique, angled design offers more space for your hands, which helps you have more control while using the tool. Plus, at just three pounds, the tool's comfortable grip, ergonomic design and low vibration are ideal for longer work sessions."

The Dremel Multi-Max MM50 is available online and can be found in-store at hardware and home improvement centers nationwide (MSRP $129.00 USD). For more information, visit www.Dremel.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws to the Dremel Digilab 3D printers and laser cutter, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools can be used to accomplish numerous applications with a variety of materials.

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in Mount Prospect, IL, Dremel celebrates more than 85 years in business and maintains its commitment to innovation and quality. Regardless of what the task may be, the Dremel brand is dedicated to empowering Makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment.

