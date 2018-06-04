Dremel® Does The Dirty Work For You With Brand's First-Ever Cleaning Tool

As an extension to its lineup of power tools, the Dremel Versa is designed to alleviate the process of removing stubborn household dirt and grime. It features a rechargeable lithium ion battery and USB port for convenient charging, and the tool's compact and ergonomic design offers users optimal control and comfort. Backed by 2,200 RPM of power, the Versa can tackle a variety of heavy-duty cleaning needs in a matter of seconds.

The Versa is also water-resistant for wet applications and features a splash guard to keep users dry while in use. When cleaning tight and hard-to-reach areas, the splash guard easily retracts to give users a seamless experience.

"After conducting extensive interviews, we realized that people need an all-in-one cleaning product that works hard so they don't have to," says Group Product Manager Fulvio Camarotto. "Dremel developed a product that people can rely on to take care of hundreds of stubborn household messes."

The Versa comes with four easily interchangeable accessories, each designed to tackle different types of cleaning:

White Melamine Eraser Pad is a multi-purpose accessory for hard surfaces, including countertops, tabletops, floors, doors, walls, baseboards and appliances. It also works on soap scum in bathrooms, splatter stains in microwaves, the rubber on sneakers and a variety of other surfaces.

is a multi-purpose accessory for hard surfaces, including countertops, tabletops, floors, doors, walls, baseboards and appliances. It also works on soap scum in bathrooms, splatter stains in microwaves, the rubber on sneakers and a variety of other surfaces. Blue Non-Scratch Pad is made for surfaces that need scrubbing without scratching, such as exterior of pots and pans, grill exteriors, sinks and drains.

is made for surfaces that need scrubbing without scratching, such as exterior of pots and pans, grill exteriors, sinks and drains. Bristle Brush is ideal for getting into detailed areas that require heavy-duty cleaning, including tile grout, faucets, and car interiors.

is ideal for getting into detailed areas that require heavy-duty cleaning, including tile grout, faucets, and car interiors. Brown Heavy-Duty Pad removes stubborn stains like rust as well as small surface scratches on wood furniture.

The Dremel Versa is available online and can be found in store at select retail locations (MSRP $49.97 USD). For more information, visit www.Dremel.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and Fortiflex™ flex shaft tool to the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools can be used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in Mount Prospect, IL, Dremel celebrates 85 years in business and maintains its commitment to innovation and quality. Regardless of what the task may be, the Dremel brand is dedicated to empowering Makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment.

