Dremel® Introduces Universal True Fit: Simplifying the Search for High-Quality Oscillating Accessories for Homeowners and DIY Enthusiasts

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts seeking a high-quality oscillating blade that matches their tool will find the search much simpler now thanks to the new line of Dremel Universal True Fit oscillating tool accessories available at Lowe's.

Finding the right high-quality oscillating blade to accomplish a variety of projects and tool interface systems can be a hassle, which is why Dremel’s Universal True Fit accessory line was formulated with a universal solution in mind. Available exclusively at Lowe’s, Dremel’s new Universal True Fit accessories are compatible with all the current major oscillating tool brands on the market and come in revamped packaging that clearly labels which materials are suitable for each blade.

As the maker behind the popular Multi-MaxTM oscillating tool, Dremel Universal True Fit oscillating blades are focused on solving the pain points that shoppers of oscillating blades often endure. Finding a proper blade fit is a challenge for new and existing DIY oscillating tool users because each different tool interface system calls out a need for a universal solution. Dremel Universal True Fit accessories allow use with all of the current major oscillating tool brands on the market.

Known as a brand built on versatility, Dremel currently offers a wide variety of oscillating accessories, including cutting, scraping and grout removal blades, as well as sanding pads. Other conveniences for shoppers entail additional benefits such as revamped packaging that clearly outlines the materials suitable for each blade, compatible brands, and relative durability based on the construction of the blade.

"We're committed to enhancing our customers' experiences and thrilled to streamline the oscillating blade selection process through the launch of Universal True Fit accessories," explains Ryan Walker, Product Manager for DIY Tools. "By providing top-notch accessories with universal compatibility and ensuring a superior shopping journey, users can devote less time to searching for the perfect accessory and more time to repairing, remodeling, and restoring."

Universal True Fit accessories are offered under four main use categories, each designed for specific materials or applications:

Universal True Fit Wood features both high carbon steel and bi-metal blades designed to cut wood. Ideal for flush cuts and plunge cuts in floors, walls, baseboards, cabinets, and a variety of other applications.

features accessories for sanding, scraping, and grout removal. Made for specialty applications that require material removal with precision.

features bi-metal blades designed for wood, PVC, and general-purpose cutting. Designed to last 3X longer than Dremel high carbon steel blades. Ideal for flush cuts and plunge cuts in floors, walls, baseboards, cabinets, and a variety of other applications.

features carbide blades designed for cutting tough materials like pipe, metal, and cement board. Designed to last 30X longer than Dremel high carbon steel blades. Ideal for cutting in galvanized and copper pipe, wood trim with nails, plaster, cement board, and a variety of other materials.

Universal True Fit accessories are sold in individual packages and sets and are available in-store at Lowe's home centers and at Lowe's online starting August 2024. See fact sheet for prices.

For more information, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremel.com/us/en/press-releases.

About Dremel

Since 1932, Dremel brand products have embodied a commitment to invention and innovation. The Dremel name is recognized worldwide as the creator of the high-speed rotary tool and manufacturer of high-quality hand-held tools. Dremel products are responsible for helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts "shape your way" with trusted, ingenious, and versatile tool solutions. From rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, and Ultra-Saw™ multi-saws, DIYers have come to know and trust the Dremel brand to help complete their projects. The Dremel brand has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for 90 years and will continue to instill that courage for generations to come.

