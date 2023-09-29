Dremel® Launches Online Pumpkin Carving Project Experience, offering a One-Stop-Shop for Tips and Tools

News provided by

Robert Bosch LLC (Dremel)

29 Sep, 2023, 09:32 ET

The Dremel brand's latest online offering helps unleash creativity among DIY enthusiasts 

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dremel announced the launch of its online pumpkin carving project experience to help users transform their pumpkins into glowing pieces of art and bring the Halloween spirit into their homes. This online shop provides users the ability to learn carving techniques through digital education, see inspirational examples of carved pumpkins, shop for the right Dremel tool and have it seamlessly delivered to their doorstep.

Dremel launches Online Pumpkin Carving Project Experience to help users unleash creativity through digital education and turn pumpkins into glowing pieces of art this Halloween.
This digital experience focuses on pumpkin carving the "Dremel Way," and features exclusive Dremel products for pumpkin carving and free access to artist-designed exclusive carving pattern stencils and how-to videos to help ensure project success. The goal of the project experience is to make sure anyone – regardless of age and experience level – can create a carved pumpkin they can be proud of, while having fun creating.

"We look at this as only the beginning," said Ed Pchola, Dremel director of operations. "We plan to add more digital experiences in the future to assist users in their project journeys by focusing on providing knowledge and creating an awareness of the many fun and useful projects that Dremel tools and accessories can bring to life."  

With rich content, step-by-step tutorials and exclusive tool options, the shoppable site will allow users to couple tools with knowledge to create successful projects. As with all Dremel tools, they can be used for a variety of household projects and applications beyond the online project experience they are paired with.

For more information, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremel.com/us/en/press-releases

About Dremel 

Since 1932, Dremel brand products have embodied a commitment to invention and innovation. The Dremel name is recognized worldwide as the creator of the high-speed rotary tool and manufacturer of high-quality hand-held tools. Dremel products are responsible for helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts "shape your way" with trusted, ingenious, and versatile tool solutions. From rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, and Ultra-Saw™ multi-saws, DIYers have come to know and trust the Dremel brand to help complete their projects. The Dremel brand has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for 90 years and will continue to instill that courage for generations to come.

SOURCE Robert Bosch LLC (Dremel)

