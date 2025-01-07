Dremel® Reimagines DIY With New Blueprint Line of Tools

Tools Built to DIY Differently

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. , Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The Dremel Blueprint Portable Saw Station and Multi-Drill are the first in the Blueprint line of tools designed exclusively for today's DIYer. The versatile, price-conscious, easy-to-use, and innovative features found on Blueprint tools inspire users to do more around the home, bringing to life projects that fit the modern definition of DIY, from small handmade art, to refinishing furniture, to larger projects such as refreshing a living area or kitchen.

Blueprint Portable Saw Station

Dremel is reimagining DIY with the introduction of Dremel Blueprint, a new DIY tool system designed specifically for today’s DIYer looking for approachable ways to customize their space with fewer tools. The new Blueprint line is easy-to-use, versatile, price-conscious and offers innovative features to inspire novice and intermediate DIYers to do more projects around the home – big or small.

Short on space but not on DIY projects? The Dremel Blueprint Portable Saw Station lets you Tackle Cuts With Confidence during your next home improvement project. Its compact size makes it easy to store without sacrificing functionality and it offers the versatile cutting power of a standard circular saw, while also allowing accurate miter cuts, all in a fraction of the size and weight. Note these features:

Effortless Cutting: Make miter, bevel, straight, and rip cuts with ease for all your DIY projects. The Portable Saw Station helps you tackle similar cuts to a traditional miter and circular saw. Cut the most common DIY project materials like trim, vinyl flooring, 1" x 4" and more.

Make miter, bevel, straight, and rip cuts with ease for all your DIY projects. The Portable Saw Station helps you tackle similar cuts to a traditional miter and circular saw. Cut the most common DIY project materials like trim, vinyl flooring, 1" x 4" and more. Perfect for Small Spaces: Ideal for homeowners, renters, and DIY enthusiasts who need a versatile saw that doesn't take up much room. The Portable Saw Station easily folds to fit in tight spaces like closets, garages, or under beds.

Ideal for homeowners, renters, and DIY enthusiasts who need a versatile saw that doesn't take up much room. The Portable Saw Station easily folds to fit in tight spaces like closets, garages, or under beds. See Cuts Clearly: Visualize your cuts instantly with our integrated alignment laser. This handy feature ensures you get a quality cut every time, minimizing errors, and maximizing efficiency.

Visualize your cuts instantly with our integrated alignment laser. This handy feature ensures you get a quality cut every time, minimizing errors, and maximizing efficiency. All-inclusive Support: Comes with cutting guides, material supports, and clamps to make your projects smoother and more manageable.

Comes with cutting guides, material supports, and clamps to make your projects smoother and more manageable. Rechargeable 12V Power: Your convenient cordless go-to power source for all Dremel Blueprint power tools.

The Dremel CS12V-S1C Portable Saw Station with convertible cutting base is packed with innovative features and is ideal for a wide range of DIY projects. The Compact Portable Saw without the Portable Saw Station is also sold separately as model CS12V-S1.

Dremel Blueprint Multi-Drill

Do you know the drill? The Blueprint Multi-Drill is designed to make multi-tasking easier. With its drill base, this convenient compact tool also includes a built-in stud finder, detachable laser level, and bubble level. Ergonomically designed, the Dremel Blueprint Multi-Drill is easy to use, making it perfect for hanging gallery walls, mounting shelves, or installing TVs and more. Note these features:

Compact 12V Drill: Tackle hanging, mounting, and fastening projects small and large with 12V brushless power.

Tackle hanging, mounting, and fastening projects small and large with 12V brushless power. Detachable Laser Level: Easily align your projects again and again with the detachable laser and reusable mounting putty. Whether you're hanging artwork or setting up a home theater system, the laser guides you every step of the way.

Easily align your projects again and again with the detachable laser and reusable mounting putty. Whether you're hanging artwork or setting up a home theater system, the laser guides you every step of the way. Built-in Stud Finder: Never guess where to drill. The built-in stud finder makes it easier than ever to hang gallery walls, mount shelves, or install TVs.

Never guess where to drill. The built-in stud finder makes it easier than ever to hang gallery walls, mount shelves, or install TVs. Bubble Level: For those seeking perfection, our detachable line laser also includes a bubble level ensuring everything you install is straight. No more crooked shelves or tilted frames.

For those seeking perfection, our detachable line laser also includes a bubble level ensuring everything you install is straight. No more crooked shelves or tilted frames. Rechargeable 12V Power: Your convenient cordless go-to power source for Dremel Blueprint power tools. LED light provides a clearer line of sight when working in darker spaces.

"We've looked at the projects that our users are doing and designed Dremel Blueprint tools to provide people with what they need to accomplish those projects," said Sonesh Shah, Dremel president. "With our Portable Saw Station, we have an all-in-one solution that allows you to make straight and angled cuts with precision and confidence. It is a saw unlike any you've seen before. And our Blueprint Multi-Drill is an all-in-one solution that allows you to hang anything and is an extremely well-made drill/driver for all your project needs. Dremel has been in business for over 90 years, and we can speak with confidence that we can assist our users with their projects better than anyone, and there are no apples-to-apples competitor products that compare to Blueprint tools."

Dremel Blueprint tools will be available for purchase in the United States on January 7, 2025. At launch, the Blueprint Portable Saw Station will be sold at Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Menards.com, Walmart.com, Dremel.com and select Walmart stores for $149.99 MSRP. The Blueprint Multi-Drill will be sold at Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Menards.com, Walmart.com and Dremel.com for $99.99 MSRP.

For more information, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremel.com/us/en/press-releases.

About Dremel

At Dremel, we are committed to empowering individuals to bring their ideas to life. Since 1932, Dremel has engineered intuitive, high-quality tools designed to inspire creativity and enable hands-on work across a wide range of projects, from home repairs and upgrades to design, arts, and crafts. Known for their ingenuity, versatility, and lasting quality, Dremel products help users achieve the satisfaction of completing projects themselves. As we continue shaping the future, Dremel delivers versatile solutions for today's DIYers and future generations, inspiring the joy of working with your hands one project at a time.

