Dremio and Privacera Announce Latest Integration Introducing Advanced Data Security Governance Capabilities on Data Lakehouses

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, and Privacera, the only open-standards based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced their latest integration, expanding advanced data governance and security capabilities for customers building modern data applications on top of data lakehouses.

As data lakehouses are gaining more popularity, it is increasingly important to manage and organize secure data access and comply with complex regulatory rules across all data assets. With the new integration, joint customers can now accelerate secure and governed analytics by reducing manual efforts while automating strict compliance for modern data collaboration, which is particularly relevant in highly regulated industries, such as financial services.

"Dremio enables direct access to growing data volumes in the data lake," said Jay Piscioneri, research analyst at Eckerson Group. "The more data your organization has, the greater the urgency in securing it, but it still needs to be broadly accessible in order for data consumers to leverage its value. Modern data access management platforms like Privacera balance these opposing needs. They're based on fine-grained access rules that make more data available to more users without sacrificing data security."

"Today, data teams must meet the demand for broad and instant access to data while adhering to strong data governance and security standards and practices," said Roger Frey, vice president of alliances for Dremio. "Dremio and Privacera ensure that data teams have the tools they need to manage data access and security, while making it easier than ever for data consumers to get the insights they need."

"Expanding our partnership with Dremio means that more of our enterprise customers can feel confident that their data security needs are protected at scale on their data lakehouses," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera. "Enterprises will continue to see data challenges as businesses grow, with compliance and security needs becoming more complex. Integrating with our data security platform, together Privacera and Dremio offer a scalable and secure solution addressing today's and future data governance needs for modern data collaboration."

The enhanced integration provides the following capabilities for our joint customers:

Ensuring performance and scalability

The native integration enables fast query performance and scalability by pushing down policies authored in Privacera into Dremio.

Leveraging advanced data security and governance capabilities

The connector gives organizations the ability to do fine-grained Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), discovery for tagging and data classification, row-level filtering and masking, data encryption, centralized auditing, and canned reports.

Applying consistent policy management across Dremio and most hybrid and multi-cloud data sources

Customers can now define and enforce data access policies and data classification one time, and deploy anywhere.

About Dremio

Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse, providing self-service analytics with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility across all of your data. Use Dremio's lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio's fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg's community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.

Hundreds of global enterprises like JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Regeneron, and Allianz Global Investors use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics on the data lakehouse. Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara. CNBC recognized Dremio as a Top Startup for the Enterprise and Deloitte named Dremio to its 2022 Technology Fast 500. To learn more, follow the company on GitHub, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.dremio.com.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

