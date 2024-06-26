DREO Announces Mid-Year Sale Ahead of Prime Day: Unbeatable Deals and Exciting New Products

CLIFTON, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures soar this summer, DREO, the leading brand in smart home technology and the top tower fan brand in the U.S., is excited to unveil its Mid-Year Sale, offering irresistible deals and exciting new products available at dreo.com, Amazon, and more than 6,000 offline stores across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl's. From June 26th to July 16th, customers can take advantage of substantial discounts and explore DREO's latest innovations to stay comfortable and cool.

Unmissable Events and Discounts

DREO 2024 Mid-Year Sale

The sale features diverse activities to engage customers, including interactive games, pre-sale events, flash sales, early bird specials, and bundle offers. Highlights include a pre-sale event for the brand-new CLF712S ceiling fan, featuring a $30 discount from June 29th to July 2nd. Following this, an Independence Day Flash Sale will offer daily deals with savings of up to $160 from July 3rd to 5th. An early bird special will provide a 15% discount on the new HM524S humidifier from July 6th to 8th, and a bundle sale event running from July 9th to 16th ensures there's something for every shopper during this exciting event.

Introducing Our Latest Innovations

In addition to unbeatable deals, DREO is unveiling a new feature on its flagship combi-fryer, ChefMaker, and launching two brand-new products: a humidifier and a ceiling fan.

New Creative Cook Mode for ChefMaker

DREO is thrilled to introduce the new 'Creative Cook' mode for ChefMaker, the world's first combi-fryer, just in time for our mid-year sale. Developed based on user feedback, this innovative feature revolutionizes home cooking by enabling users to create and share customized cooking programs, offering unparalleled flexibility. Creative Cook mode empowers home chefs to explore various cooking techniques, from atomization for moist reheating to advanced sous vide and searing stages. This new mode will also allow users to share their unique cooking programs and discover creations from other ChefMaker users through simple shareable codes. Plus, during our mid-year sale, you can enjoy savings of up to $140 on ChefMaker.

CLF712S Ceiling Fan

The DREO CLF712S, a 52-inch ceiling fan sets new standards for smart home comfort. With whisper-quiet operation below 35dB and TurboSilent technology, it delivers powerful airflow up to 6040 CFM. Users can customize their room with ultra-bright 2400 lumens lighting and 16 million RGB colors via the DREO app. Enjoy Alexa and Google Home voice control, personalized lighting scenes, and 12 wind speed levels. Its premium design features two patented technologies, starting from its bionic blades for enhanced efficiency and a sleek, hand-brushed finish. And a new pre-assembled blade design that allows the CLF712S to be installed effortlessly in just 4 steps. Don't miss the new ceiling fan pre-sale event with $30 off from June 29th to July 2nd to keep cool this summer.

HM524S Humidifier

The DREO HM524S, is the ultimate solution for dryness relief. Engineered with advanced features, it offers 44% higher mist height and 42% finer mist than conventional humidifiers, ensuring efficient coverage up to 500 sq. ft. rooms. Enjoy whisper-quiet operation at just 28dB for undisturbed relaxation. The HM524S features a large display, customizable RGB ambient lighting, and a hassle-free maintenance and refilling process. Enhance your space with the optional aroma pad for aromatherapy. Subscribe with your email on dreo.com to get a 15% early-bird coupon for the new humidifier from July 6 to July 8.

Join Us for Exclusive Deals

Don't miss out on these exclusive deals during our Mid-Year Sale on smart home solutions. Visit dreo.com or our Amazon store for more details and to seize these limited-time offers. Stay cool, stay comfortable, and transform your home with DREO.

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a modern home appliance brand seeking to redefine the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that brings cutting-edge technology and elegant design to the air comfort and kitchen appliance segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Tower Fans from Jan 2022 - Dec 2023.

For more details visit: https://www.dreo.com/

SOURCE DREO