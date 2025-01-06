DREO Brings Motion-Tracking Air Comfort and AI Chef Assistant to CES 2025

CLIFTON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, the No. 1 fan and heater brand in the U.S. and proud recipient of the TIME Best Inventions 2024 award for its groundbreaking kitchen innovation, is set to unveil a series of brand-new innovations at CES® 2025, showcasing how cutting-edge technology is transforming daily home experiences. Driven by the mission of Feeling Beyond Innovation, DREO's latest products are designed to redefine comfort, convenience, and smart living. The releases range from radar-powered airflow to AI-driven kitchen precision, including the PolyFan 707S - featuring millimeter-wave radar-powered Wind Motion Technology - and the AI-driven ChefMaker 2 - which brings next-level precision and versatility to home cooking.

"At DREO, we aim to create technology that not only performs well, but enhances the way people live and feel in their homes everyday," said Joshua Gunn, Vice President of DREO. "These breakthrough launches unveiled at CES represent our dedication to blending advanced functionality with real-world comfort and innovation."

Air Comfort Series

PolyFan 707S – Industry-First Wind Motion Technology

Available May 2025

Introducing Dynamic Wind Motion Technology, powered by millimeter-wave radar, an innovation that adjusts airflow dynamically based on real-time movements of people in the room. With a reach of up to 110 feet and wide-angle distribution up to 150° horizontal oscillation, it delivers a personalized and refreshing breeze, wherever you are. The powerful DC motor ensures strong wind and whisper-quiet operation, perfect for bedrooms or offices. Smart home integration through the DREO app, Alexa, Google Home, and Siri makes it effortless to customize settings and control the fan.

Portable Air Conditioner AC319S – Ultra-Quiet and Drainage-Free Cooling

Available April 2025

Engineered for peace and performance, the AC319S combines exceptional power with whisper-quiet operation, thanks to its Noise-Isolation Technology, which operates 16% quieter than comparable models. Its patented Drainage-Free Technology offers effortless operation in any environment, integrating real-time multi-sensor monitoring, automatic water evaporation powered by a smart algorithm, and an innovative water pump system. The AC319S also features patented easy installation and smart integration through the DREO app and popular voice assistants, providing unmatched convenience and control.

2-in-1 Tower Fan & Heater MC706 – Year-Round Comfort, Simplified

Now available for $169.99 on dreo.com, Amazon and at trusted retailers

The 2-in-1 Tower Fan & Heater MC706 delivers reliable year-round performance, seamlessly transitioning between heating and cooling with its industry-leading Auto-Shift PTC Technology. Powered by Hyperamics™ technology, it heats to 75°F in just two seconds for instant warmth. Backed by the Shield360° 8-layer protection system, it offers peace of mind with safety features like FortPlug™ overheat protection and tip-over detection.

Smart Kitchen Series

ChefMaker 2 – AI-Driven Precision Cooking

Coming August 2025

Building on the success of the TIME-recognized ChefMaker Combi Fryer, the ChefMaker 2 takes home cooking to the next level with the addition of a new AI Chef Assistant. Like its predecessor, the ChefMaker 2 features CombiCook Technology, automating temperature, time, and atomization for flawless results. A combination of food science and chef mastery, this one device delivers perfectly cooked steaks, seafood, and more with just the press of a button. By seamlessly integrating with the DREO app, ChefMaker 2 gives users access to a library of over 100 recipes, while enabling them to track the cooking process in real time, ensuring precision and ease every step of the way.

The new AI Chef Assistant further enhances the experience by offering personalized, step-by-step guidance, from hands-off cooking to tailored tips and ingredient suggestions. It intelligently identifies available ingredients and recommends a variety of recipes that match users' dietary preferences, creating a fully customized culinary journey. Additionally, the system supports recipe input – from websites to images to text – and can convert them into cooking programs for ChefMaker 2.

BaristaMaker Air Milk Frother– Café-Quality Beverages at Home

Available February 2025

DREO's BaristaMaker, celebrated as the smartest barista-level frother, topped Kickstarter's coffee category in 2024, beloved by coffee enthusiasts worldwide. The next-generation model, powered by AeroSilk Technology, delivers barista-level accuracy by creating perfectly balanced 0.5mm microfoam ideal for both dairy and plant-based milks. With its 8-in-1 functionality, this frother offers 8 beverage options, including 6 distinct coffee foam variations, making it the ultimate companion for crafting café-quality coffee creations effortlessly at home. This product will soon be available in February 2025.

RO Countertop Water Filter WF511 – Fresh, Purified Water in Minutes

Now available for $299.99 on dreo.com, Amazon, and at trusted retailers

The WF511 Water Filter delivers 99.99% contaminant-free water with its 7-layer filtration system. Designed for speed and efficiency, it fills a 50 oz pitcher in just three minutes and features a long-lasting composite RO cartridge that purifies up to 1,050 gallons, ensuring months of reliable, clean water. Portable and installation-free, it offers real-time water quality monitoring and on-demand filling, providing fresh water anywhere.

Visit DREO at CES 2025

Attendees at CES 2025 are invited to experience these exclusive new products firsthand and discover how Feeling Beyond Innovation is shaping the future of home comfort at DREO's Booth #51252, Hall A-D, Venetian Expo, from January 7–10. Booth highlights include a race car simulator, free coffee and a selection of bites prepared in the ChefMaker.

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand and the No.1 fan and heater brand in the U.S., redefining the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that combines cutting-edge technology and elegant design in the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Household Fans from Jan 2023-Aug 2024 and Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Space Heaters from Jan 2023-Dec 2023.

