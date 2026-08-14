DREO to Unveil New Air Products, Technologies and Air Intelligence at IFA 2026

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a global smart home brand, today announced its participation at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 8 under the theme "AIR, Mastered."

At the show, DREO will unveil its new Air Purifier lineup led by its latest flagship model, preview next-generation heating technologies featuring a new adaptive airflow innovation, and introduce DREO Air Intelligence, the company's AI-powered system for more intelligent home air management.

DREO IFA 2026

Visitors to the DREO booth will experience:

New Air Purifier lineup , led by DREO's latest flagship model and featuring the company's newest purification technologies, immersive user experiences and connected smart capabilities.

, led by DREO's latest flagship model and featuring the company's newest purification technologies, immersive user experiences and connected smart capabilities. Next-generation Heating Technologies , introducing a new adaptive airflow innovation that seamlessly transitions between focused warmth and whole-room heating, offering an early preview of DREO's upcoming winter innovations.

, introducing a new adaptive airflow innovation that seamlessly transitions between focused warmth and whole-room heating, offering an early preview of DREO's upcoming winter innovations. DREO Air Intelligence, an AI-powered system that combines environmental sensing, intelligent reasoning and coordinated device control to enable smarter home air management.

"People don't experience home wellness through a single product. They experience it through the air around them," said Olivia Xu, Chief Marketing Officer at DREO. "For us, mastering air has never been just about stronger airflow, faster heating or better purification. It's about making air itself work more intelligently for people. At IFA, we're bringing together new air products, breakthrough heating technologies and DREO Air Intelligence to show how air can better understand the home, adapt to changing needs and create a smarter everyday living experience."

DREO's new Air Purifier and heating technologies are both designed around how air moves through the home. DREO Air Intelligence extends that same focus across connected devices, coordinating purification, heating and future products around real-time conditions in the home.

Beyond its product and technology showcases, DREO will also take the IFA Dream Stage for a panel discussion titled "How Air, Connectivity and Intelligence Bridge the Last Mile of Home Wellness."

The session will be moderated by Anna Heim of TechCrunch, with featured speaker Tobin Richardson, President & CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, alongside industry leaders from smart home, connected health and home air management. The discussion will explore how AI, connectivity home air management can move beyond basic automation to make home wellness more responsive, personalized and meaningful in everyday life.

For those attending in person, visit the DREO booth at Hall 9, Stand 130, Messe Berlin from September 4 to 8 and join the Dream Stage panel at Hall 25, Messe Berlin on Friday, September 4, 2026, from 12:45 to 13:15 CEST. Please click here to register the DREO IFA panel. For more information and press materials, visit here

ABOUT DREO

DREO, the home tech pioneer transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design, continues to redefine modern living. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has earned the trust of over 30 million users. Proudly becoming the No.1 U.S. Home Comfort Growth Brand for Two Consecutive Years* and the No. 1 Household Fan Brand on Amazon U.S.** for Three Consecutive Years, DREO's products are known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration, delivering both convenience and sustainability to households across the globe.

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*Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service. DREO was named the 2026 Winner in the U.S. Home Comfort category for Top Increase in Market Share (12 months ending October 2025), and the 2025 Winner for the Largest Dollar Share Increase in the U.S. Home Comfort category (12 months ending December 2024).

**Source: Ranking based on Stackline data for Amazon US retail sales of household fans from January 2022 to January 2025.

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