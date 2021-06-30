Dresner recognizes Wolters Kluwer as best-in-class for value of its CCH® Tagetik expert solution in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced its rating as Best in Class for Value above all other vendors and Overall Leadership in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility for its CCH® Tagetik expert solution in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services LLC. Wolters Kluwer also achieved a perfect score for "Recommended" in its first year of coverage in this report.

Wisdom of Crowds® is an annual objective source of industry research, which uses an exhaustive 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system to compare current vendor performance in planning and related technology and services. This year's report is based on data collection, which took place in Q1 and Q2 2021 globally across various regions, functions, organizational sizes, and industries.

"Our first inclusion in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study sees us go straight to the top of the class, scoring above the overall sample across criteria and achieving the number one position for value," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "This recognition proves that our customer-centric and innovative approach is clearly appreciated by our customers and we will build on this to continue to provide value every day."

"Our annual EPM market study provides a detailed picture of user priorities and trends, and rates EPM providers based solely on customer feedback. From the survey results, Wolters Kluwer is a leader in both our Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility Models," said Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory. "We congratulate them on the strong rating in their first year of inclusion in our study."

CCH® Tagetik expert solution enables digital transformation in the office of the CFO by providing a comprehensive, data-driven, and unified platform for financial & operational planning, analytics, reporting, financial close, and regulatory compliance. With embedded advanced intelligence and machine learning, customers can accelerate decision making through powerful predictive capabilities and an open platform that helps connect data and operational solutions across the enterprise.

Read the full report here.

