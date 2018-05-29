Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative

"This partnership is a truly significant milestone for us as the first strategic alliance to span so many countries—it will have global impact on our mission," says Dress for Success CEO, Joi Gordon.

JPMorgan Chase's dedicated employee volunteer leadership groups will have the opportunity to work directly with Dress for Success clients to help them achieve employment stability and long-term economic independence. The Resume Writing and Mock Interview Boot Camp will provide creative and interactive workforce development tools and resources that enrich the lives of its participants. The Adopt a Boutique & Career Center activation will assist job-seeking newcomers to Dress for Success as well as seasoned clients seeking career advancement.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dress for Success and leverage the talent of our employees to help empower women and hone the skills they need to succeed in their future careers," said JPMorgan Chase Head of Employee Engagement & Volunteerism Tara Cardone.

This employee engagement initiative will include one-on-one resume reviews, career consultations and career advice, as well as add-on individually structured engagements based upon the needs of participating Dress for Success affiliates.

JPMorgan Chase has a long tradition of supporting communities. Through a proven model for driving inclusive growth, the firm is taking a strategic, data-driven approach to expand access to opportunity and help more people move up the economic ladder. Learn more at www.jpmorganchase.com/CR.

About Dress for Success®:

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence. Since 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 160 cities in 30 countries and has helped more than 1,000,000 women work towards self-sufficiency.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dress-for-success-and-jpmorgan-chase-launch-worldwide-employee-engagement-initiative-300655080.html

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.dressforsuccess.org

