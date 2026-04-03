Dress for Success Southern Nevada to Host 2026 Success Showcase Luncheon

Annual event highlights client transformation stories while raising critical funds to serve more women across Southern Nevada

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LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success Southern Nevada will host its annual Success Showcase Luncheon on April 17, 2026, at The Resort at Summerlin, bringing together community leaders, advocates, and supporters for an afternoon celebrating resilience, transformation, and the power of economic independence.

More than a celebration, this year's luncheon serves as a critical fundraising moment for the organization, which is setting an ambitious goal: to support 15% more women in 2026 than in the previous year. As economic pressures continue to impact working women across Southern Nevada, demand for services, from professional attire to career development and long-term support, continues to rise.

Part of a global network spanning more than 130 locations across 15 countries, Dress for Success has supported over 1.3 million women worldwide in achieving economic independence. This broader impact underscores the organization's role not only as a local resource but as part of a worldwide movement advancing women in the workforce.

"This event is about more than honoring success; it's about fueling it," said Roxann McCoy, CEO of Dress for Success Southern Nevada. "Every dollar raised helps us meet a growing need and ensures more women have access to the tools, confidence, and community required to achieve financial independence."

A Story of Transformation at the Center

At the heart of the luncheon is this year's honoree, Markela McFadden, whose journey reflects what's possible when women are supported not just at a moment, but throughout their entire career path.

Markela first connected with Dress for Success Southern Nevada in 2024 for employment suiting as she continued building her career as an accounting generalist. From the beginning, she demonstrated professionalism, determination, and a clear commitment to her growth. But what makes her story especially meaningful is that her journey did not end with that initial appointment; it evolved.

She has remained actively engaged in career coaching and professional development workshops, continuously investing in herself and her future. For Markela, success is not a one-time milestone, but an ongoing process of learning, discipline, and self-belief.

In 2026, she reached a major personal and professional milestone with the publication of her first book, Nourished: A Journey of Faith and Food Freedom, and is already working on a second. While advancing her career in accounting, she is also building a powerful personal legacy through authorship, demonstrating both ambition and purpose.

Markela's story embodies resilience, humility, and the power of staying connected to community, making her a powerful representation of Dress for Success Southern Nevada's mission in action.

Her journey will be celebrated during the event's signature Palm Royale–themed fashion showcase, where clients step into the spotlight, symbolizing not just personal style but also renewed confidence and opportunity.

About Dress for Success Southern Nevada

Since 2013, Dress for Success Southern Nevada has helped women across the region secure employment, build careers, and achieve lasting economic independence. While widely recognized for providing professional attire, the organization delivers far more than a first impression. Through career coaching, resume development, financial education, and upskilling, clients gain access to the tools needed to secure employment and build long-term stability. Clients also benefit from a sustained support system, including peer mentorship and leadership development opportunities, ensuring they not only enter the workforce but also continue to rise within it.

Event Details

WHAT: Success Showcase Luncheon

WHEN: April 17, 2026

WHERE: The Resort at Summerlin

TICKETS: $250 per person | $2,500 min per table | Other Sponsorship Opportunities Available

TICKET LINK: HERE

Media Contact

Kassidy Krystek

Third House North

[email protected]

SOURCE Dress for Success Southern Nevada