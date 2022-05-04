Dress It Up Dressing Expands Nationwide

Award-winning salad dressing brand offers a gourmet alternative within store-bought category

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress It Up Dressing, premium dressing brand and pioneer of authentic dressings that resemble homemade, is now available at stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Fresh Market, Central Market, Raley's, and select Whole Foods Markets, as well as numerous other natural, specialty and independent retailers.

With a product born from a mother's recipe and a daughter's passion, Dress It Up Dressing is pleased to announce this expansion just in time for Mother's Day.

When Dress It Up Dressing founder, Sophia Maroon, couldn't find a salad dressing that used healthy ingredients, she designed her own based on her mother's classic vinaigrette. What started as a collection of dressings in mason jars for fellow preschool moms turned into a full line of products available at retailers nationwide and online.

"I never bought bottled dressing because the ingredients bore no resemblance to what I used at home," said Sophia Maroon, founder of Dress It Up Dressing. "Store-bought dressing typically contained inflammatory oils, sugar, and all sorts of gums and starches. I wanted a dressing that used olive oil, vinegar, mustard and garlic, and had all the flavor and clean ingredients of homemade, without the sugar, preservatives or artificial ingredients. Salad is healthy and salad dressing should be too."

Real ingredients mean Dress It Up Dressing is loaded with antioxidants, probiotics, prebiotics and Omega-3s. And, without the added water, it's so flavorful it's almost concentrated – you need half as much to dress a salad as you would with other dressings. Dress It Up Dressing products are gluten-free, sugar-free, non-GMO, vegan, paleo, keto, and Whole-30 friendly.

Dress It Up Dressings has evolved into a pantry staple for conscious consumers who are looking for better-for-you options and for whom natural, non-GMO and organic ingredients are a priority.

She added, "We don't take shortcuts and pay meticulous attention to detail."

This extends beyond the product to the company itself. Dress It Up Dressing believes in the power of using business as a force for good and is a certified B Corp, meaning it meets the highest standards for social and environmental responsibility.

"I wanted to create a company as carefully as I create my dressings," Sophia explained.

For more information about Dress It Up Dressing, please visit https://dressitupdressing.com and follow @dressitupdressing on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Dress It Up Dressing

Dress It Up Dressing is a salad dressing and marinade company based in Bethesda, MD. Their line of olive-oil based sauces is made with simple ingredients and an impeccable attention to detail with naturally gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan, paleo, keto, and Whole-30 friendly varieties.

Founded in 2012, Dress It Up Dressing has garnered prestigious honors in the food industry, including accolades from the Good Food Foundation, Specialty Food Association, and PepsiCo, all while the business maintains an unwavering commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Life is beautiful, Dress It Up!

SOURCE Dress It Up Dressing