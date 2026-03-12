Dress Like The Pros: How Professional Athletes Are Shaping The Next Era of Men's Fashion Now

There's a look for men that has been spotted from spring training to MLB All-Star Weekend, the NFL Draft and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As professional athletes continue to shape culture well beyond the field, their influence on men's style has never been stronger. From the fits in the clubhouse to high profile moments like MLB All-Star Weekend, today's pro athletes are redefining modern menswear. With the world of sports and fashion continuing to intersect, State & Liberty is central to that movement, proving that in today's hyperconnected culture of influence, the modern athlete isn't just influencing the game but the ways men dress everywhere.

Garrett Crochet, professional baseball pitcher, in a State & Liberty suit.

Founded by a former pro hockey player on a quest to make an athletic fit available in professional wear, State & Liberty is changing the game with quality and style for men with athletic builds—broad shoulders and a tapered waist—in need of elevated suits, shirts and pants with relaxed confidence. Those pieces have been spotted on athletes and coaches across several professional sports leagues, quickly becoming the go-to option for today's players who want to look as sharp off the field as they do on.

"Professional athletes don't compromise on performance," said Lee Moffie, State & Liberty CEO and founder and former pro athlete. "Champions know how important it is to show up looking and feeling ready. The best in the game trust State & Liberty to outfit them to look great with their comfort and style locked in so they can focus on what it takes to win, whether they're suiting up for a big game or a major league meeting."

Most recently featured at 20 spring training 2026 trunk shows at MLB spring training facilities from Florida to Arizona, State & Liberty is an all-season pick extending all the way through the regular season to the All-Star Game and beyond to football's Big Game, outfitting players from the Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers. Next up: the NFL Draft, where State & Liberty has dressed several select draft picks for the past two years.

State & Liberty suits are trusted by professional athletes for standout performance stretch fabrics and all-day comfort in a signature athletic fit. It's everything a star player needs to dress sharp on the go: low maintenance, wrinkle free, and moisture wicking for those moments when the pressure is on and expectations are high.

The 2026 Spring starting line-up includes:

The Athletic Fit Stretch Suit (starting at $595), which is the uniform of choice for men looking to make a statement. Now available in Light Blue Mini Houndstooth, Heathered Stone, and Ash Grey with White Plaid as well as classic Heathered Navy, the Athletic Fit Stretch Suit features a soft, knitted performance fabric blend with a professional look and feel, with extra room in the upper body and tapered waist for athletic body types.

The staple Signature Athletic-Fit Dress Shirts ($105) were the OG State & Liberty pick, now available in dozens of color and pattern combinations. Crafted from lightweight Pro Performance Fabric with an extra stretch, this button-down allows for a modern, professional and tailored look without sacrificing comfort.

The Athletic Fit Stretch Tech Chino ($125) blends comfort and a versatile look for any occasion. The finish is clean and casual, and they can be dressed up or down with ease. They're tapered in the waist and leg for a professional look, but made from stretch fabric with extra room in the seat and thighs.

What makes State & Liberty different isn't the hundreds of pro athletes who sport their suits—it's that anyone can get the same fit. With more than 40 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada and a full range of suits, shirts and pants online at stateandliberty.com, it's easy to find a look to suit any situation, with concierge service that will leave all men feeling like a VIP.

About State & Liberty Clothing Company

Founded in 2015, State & Liberty is led by Lee Moffie and Jake Allain. The brand specializes in professional clothing designed for men with an athletic build offering dress shirts, pants, suits, and more, all crafted from advanced athletic performance fabrics that combine comfort, durability, and a tailored fit. For more information, visit stateandliberty.com.

