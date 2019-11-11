Dresser Natural Gas Solutions qualifies and enhances designs for many Category 1 fittings

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresser Natural Gas Solutions (Dresser NGS), a leading provider of measurement, instrumentation and piping solutions to the natural gas distribution and transmissions markets, has announced updated design enhancements for many Category 1 fittings.

In response to the new requirements for Category 1 fittings in the Code of Federal Regulations, Dresser NGS has either qualified or enhanced the designs for many products.

The Style 711 and Style 700 universal fittings for polyethylene and steel pipe have been redesigned and tested. The tensile testing of these products on 4", 6", 8" and 12" SDR 11 3407/4710/PE100 high density pipe, as outlined in 49 CFR 192.281 (e) (4) has been successfully completed. Samples are ready to ship immediately and Dresser NGS is preparing to ship production quantities in December 2019, ahead of the January 22, 2020 deadline.

Due to the significant design enhancements and resulting production cost increases, we will be forced to increase the prices on a few of the affected products. Specifically, the Style 700 and 711 products required design, material and manufacturing enhancements to meet the escalated pipe restraint specifications. We expect that the increase will be in the range of 5% - 25%, depending on the product configuration and specified options. Test reports will be made available on our website, www.dresserngs.com, or by request from your Dresser district sales manager.

The following Dresser product types: Style 90, 401, 403, 501, 502, 522, have completed all necessary tests to meet 49CFR192.281 (e) and ASTM Standards F1924-12 and F1948-12. These fittings did not require any design changes to meet the Category 1 requirement or the Incorporated By Reference (IBR) mechanical fitting standards. Current prices will remain the same on these product styles.

About Dresser Natural Gas Solutions (NGS)

Headquartered in Houston, Dresser NGS provides measurement, instrumentation and piping solutions to the natural gas distribution and transmission markets. Dresser NGS's capabilities extend from complete stations to the gas burner tip as well as a broad portfolio of pipeline integrity solutions. Dresser NGS has a global presence with approximately 450 employees and a sales force in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.dresserngs.com.

