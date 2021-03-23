Dresser NGS is now Dresser Utility Solutions

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresser NGS, a leading provider of metering, electronics, instrumentation, flow control, distribution repair products, and over pressure protection devices to utility and industrial customers, has named the company Dresser Utility Solutions.

For more than a century, Dresser Utility Solutions has been a leading worldwide manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered products for critical infrastructure in the global utility and industrial sectors. Dresser Utility Solutions' core business has been serving gas utilities and going forward will focus on serving the broader Utility sector, particularly in the water and wastewater treatment customer segments. The aging gas and water utility asset base and heightened focus on ESG necessitate innovative solutions and products, which Dresser Utility Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide.

David Evans, President and CEO of Dresser Utility Solutions, said, "Dresser Utility Solutions better communicates our expertise and vision of supplying essential equipment to utilities around the world. We are committed to continue providing our customers with highly reliable products and new value-added technologies, such as metering with electronic remote diagnostics. Additionally, we are excited to bring back into focus the water and wastewater markets, where we have a strong heritage, with continued investment in our product lines including the Dresser Coupling and expansion joints."

The Dresser Utility Solutions family of companies currently includes: Dresser Measurement, Dresser Pipeline Solutions, Dresser Utility Solutions UK, Flow Safe, ANDCO, RCS, Texsteam, and Nibsco Automation.

About Dresser Utility Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Dresser Utility Solutions is a leading provider of metering, electronics, instrumentation, distribution repair products, flow control and over pressure protection devices to utility and industrial customers. Dresser Utility Solutions has a global presence with approximately 550 employees and a sales presence in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.dresserutility.com.

SOURCE Dresser Utility Solutions

Related Links

http://www.dresserutility.com

