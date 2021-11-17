Dressing Up a Patio or Outdoor Area: Is It Worth Splurging on Bluestone Pavers? Melbourne Experts Weigh In

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to a patio or outdoor area renovation, homeowners typically want a luxury feel, designed using materials that can withstand a variety of weather conditions, extreme temperatures, and lots of foot traffic. Of course, this doesn't come cheap - is it worth the extra costs for bluestone tiles ? Melbourne bluestone experts, Edwards Slate and Stone , explain why bluestone is the best choice for outdoor areas and is worth every cent.



These pavers are famous for their beautiful blue-grey hues and interesting catspaw patterns. Bluestone - also known as basalt - occurs naturally throughout Australia, which means it is readily in supply and doesn't have to be imported. Increasingly, homeowners are choosing bluestone for their home renovation and landscaping jobs for a number of reasons.



Bluestone is famous for being one of the sturdiest building materials. Its resistance to time and weather over hundreds of years in buildings throughout Melbourne is an ode to its durable nature. For garden paths, patios and outdoor entertaining areas, Edwards Slate and Stone highly recommend bluestone. It will not falter under the pressure of outdoor furniture or constant foot traffic, and it will withstand constant exposure to the elements.



Edwards Slate and Stone assures homeowners that due to bluestone's non-slip qualities, it is an ideal choice for outdoor pool areas or homes in rainy locations. Bluestone tiles also resist glare when they are exposed to the sun. It is the obvious choice for garden paths, patios and a range of other outdoor settings, say Edwards Slate and Stone, and despite the high price tag, bluestone pays for itself over time in quality and aesthetics. For the highest quality bluestone tiling and crazy paving Melbourne wide, renovators and landscapers can rely on Edwards Slate and Stone.



