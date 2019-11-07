Drew and Jonathan Scott Give Home Enthusiasts the Goods to Design

Property Brothers Home Design's award-winning developer, Storm8, reports that players around the world have completed over ten million designs and have played more than 1.7 billion minutes since the game launched in June. Offering 1,500 unique puzzle levels, and 30+ rooms currently available for design, the game adds three new rooms every two weeks and has been consistently featured on both Apple and Google's "top picks" lists. See Apple's latest feature on the game here .

New Scott Living products now exclusively available at Lowe's and Lowes.com include:

Indoor Lighting by Scott Living - stylish and functional table or floor lamps are the perfect update to any room (living room, bedroom, den, or office). Table and floor lamps from $44.98 . Pendant lights and chandeliers from $79.98 .

stylish and functional table or floor lamps are the perfect update to any room (living room, bedroom, den, or office). Table and floor lamps from . Pendant lights and chandeliers from . Decorative rugs by Scott Living – Art for your floor will make a statement in any room. Available in multiple sizes to find the perfect rug for your space. Throw rugs from $39.98 and area rugs from $179 .

Art for your floor will make a statement in any room. Available in multiple sizes to find the perfect rug for your space. Throw rugs from and area rugs from . Self-adhesive wallpaper by Scott Living - Decorate any room with self-adhesive wallpaper. Add affordable patterns and texture to your home. Easy to apply, reposition and always removable. Prices from $39.98 for 30.75 sq. yds.

About Scott Living, Drew and Jonathan Scott

Entrepreneurs, TV personalities and best-selling authors Drew and Jonathan Scott are co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which includes Scott Living, among other divisions. Scott Living is a highly successful collection of home goods including indoor furniture, décor, textiles and bedding, available at a variety of North American retailers including Amazon, QVC, Lowe's, Kohl's, Michaels, and The Brick. The Scott brothers are hosts of multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers at Home, and Property Brothers: Forever Home. Their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries. Their books, Dream Home, It Takes Two: Our Story and the Builder Brothers kids lit series were New York Times and Wall Street Journal best sellers. For more information about Scott Living, please visit scottlivinghome.com . For information on Drew and Jonathan Scott, visit www.TheScottBrothers.com or follow @MrDrewScott and @MrSilverScott.

About Storm8

Founded in 2009 and based in Redwood City, California, Storm8 is a mobile-first game network which has launched over 45 games across multiple genres and reached in aggregate over 1 billion downloads around the world. Storm8 players have enjoyed more than 80 billion game sessions and 2 billion hours of gameplay in the Storm8 network. Storm8's high-quality experiences and deep storytelling keep global users engaged, whether they play for minutes or hours at a time. For more information, please visit www.storm8.com .

