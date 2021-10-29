Drew and Jonathan Scott lead volunteers back to the Habitat for Humanity build site, call for support for healthy and affordable housing

"Time and time again, we have seen the incredible impact of having a place to call your own," said Drew Scott. "We are thrilled to return to a Habitat build site to help make that dream a reality for more families. Home has become the first line of defense against the pandemic, so it's more important than ever to make sure more families have access to safe and healthy housing."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 7 households in the U.S. — more than 17 million families — were paying half or more of their incomes on a place to live. The pandemic has only deepened these challenges for many, and a record shortage of affordable homes is locking out first-time and lower-income homebuyers.

The Scott brothers and other volunteers built alongside Kyla, who is in the process of purchasing her Habitat for Humanity home in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles-native, Kyla is studying for her MA in theology and plans to serve as a minister in her church.

While Habitat greatly limited volunteers on build sites during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brothers were able to join Kyla and the volunteers on the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles build site with extensive safety precautions.

"Now, more than ever, Habitat for Humanity's work is critical, and they need additional support to continue their mission of creating and improving homeownership opportunities," said Jonathan Scott. "We invite those who are able to donate your time, money or skills to help families achieve their dreams of homeownership."

After more than 15 years of volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Drew and Jonathan Scott were named Habitat Humanitarians in 2017, the highest recognition offered by the organization. In this role, they volunteer on build sites, speak out for affordable housing and help fundraise so that more families can achieve their dreams of homeownership. Since being named Habitat Humanitarians, they have led builds in Nashville, Atlanta and now Long Beach, among other activities to support the leading global housing nonprofit.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) LA transforms neighborhoods throughout greater LA by bringing the community together to building affordable homes, provides critical home repairs and helps families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down payment assistance. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org.

About Drew and Jonathan Scott

Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home) are multifaceted entrepreneurs and home transformation television and lifestyle personalities. They are the co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, a leading lifestyle and entertainment company producing content (Scott Brothers Entertainment) and consumer products (Scott Living, Drew & Jonathan Home) for families around the world. The Scott brothers are also New York Times best-selling authors and the founders of Drew + Jonathan Reveal Magazine, a quarterly lifestyle magazine published by Meredith Corporation. Drew and Jonathan's shows are watched in over 160 countries worldwide and reach 18 million viewers monthly in the US alone. In early 2021, they completed their 400th renovation for HGTV; helping hundreds of families across North America build beautiful homes they can be proud of. The brothers are changemakers and philanthropists advocating for affordable housing and sustainable living. In 2017, they were named Habitat Humanitarians for their work with Habitat for Humanity and in 2020, they produced their first-ever documentary, Jonathan Scott's Power Trip, which explores why clean, renewable energy isn't available to all. For more information, visit www.thescottbrothers.com or follow them @MrDrewScott and @JonathanScott.

