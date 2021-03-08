Drew Barrymore And Kellogg® Want You And Your BFF To Start Your Morning With More Flavor And More Fiber

Most people think of fiber as an old-school nutrient, leading many to fall short of the recommended daily amount, 1 but did you know fiber is a super nutrient that helps support digestive health? The good news is, getting more fiber into your diet can be deliciously simple with Kellogg's high-fiber cereals, including Kellogg's Raisin Bran® and Frosted Mini-Wheats®.

"Ever since I was a little kid, Kellogg cereal has been a staple to my breakfast routine, which is why I was excited to team up and spread the word about how tasty fiber can be," said Barrymore. "So, I'm challenging you to grab your bestie and reach for a bowl of Kellogg Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini-Wheats—my personal fave—to make adding more fiber to your diet easy, delicious, and BFF-approved."

The fiber fun facts don't stop there. Did you know Kellogg's Raisin Bran and Frosted Mini-Wheats provide at least 20% of the recommended daily fiber in just one bowl? Forget chalky powders and bulky supplements and reach instead for Kellogg's high-fiber cereals that make it deliciously easy to add more fiber to your morning routine. Unlike some fiber supplements, both cereals offer additional nutrients, like at least seven vitamins and minerals, including iron.

So, whether you're craving something hearty and sweet, or you're in the mood for something toasty and crunchy, Kellogg's Raisin Bran and Frosted Mini-Wheats have you covered with flavor-packed fiber you can feel good about eating. So good, you might just want to share with a friend.

JOIN THE #FIBERCHALLENGE WITH YOUR BFF

In celebration of National Breakfast Week, Kellogg and Drew Barrymore are taking it up a notch. Together, they're challenging you and a friend to take on the #FiberChallenge and make the most of your morning by choosing Kellogg's high-fiber cereals with a delicious giveaway you can gift to yourself and your BFF.

From March 8 to March 12, simply visit www.KFR.com/didyouknow where you can sign up yourself and a friend to each receive a free box of Kellogg's Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini-Wheats while supplies last. A fresh batch of 1,000 free samples will be given away each day so if samples are exhausted when you go to redeem yours, check back the next day at 8 a.m. ET! The giveaway ends Friday when the last batch is exhausted. See the full terms and conditions here and below.

Then, share how you and your friend are getting your fiber fix with Kellogg using #FiberChallenge, and be sure to tag @kelloggsus as well as your BFF.

For more information, visit www.kelloggs.com/didyouknow and follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

