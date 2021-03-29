Drew Barrymore And Made By Gather™ Join Forces To Launch Beautiful™ Kitchenware, Exclusively At Walmart

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful™ Kitchenware, a new brand developed by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather™ Founder and CEO, Shae Hong, introduces the first line of high-performance, thoughtfully-designed small kitchen appliances and cookware. The Beautiful™ line combines elegant design, contemporary colors, and modern silhouettes with innovative touchscreen technology for kitchenware that stands out on any countertop. The collections will be available today on www.walmart.com/beautiful , and exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide on April 19.

"We're on a mission to make everyone's life more beautiful through cooking. With my long standing relationship with Walmart, I knew they were the perfect partner to bring this vision to life. It's an act of love to make something that brings people together and lights them up," said Drew Barrymore, Beautiful's Co-Founder and Creative Director. "I hope this collection inspires others to make more beautiful moments in the kitchen-- together."

The aspirational-value line includes eye-catching kitchenware, like the on-trend air fryer that sold out in less than 24 hours after its debut on the Drew Barrymore Show on March 17. Made by Gather also partnered with Lifetime Brands to create an extended assortment of tools, gadgets and cutlery that appeal to the masses while maintaining an affordable price point. Beautiful Kitchenware will launch with over 150 products in multiple colorways, ranging in price from $3.44 for measuring spoons to $129.00 for an air fryer toaster oven, with the majority under $100. Created for functionality but worthy of being on display, Beautiful Kitchenware's innovative, design-forward products are available within a distinctive color palette of sage green, blueberry pie, oyster grey, white icing, and black sesame with signature gold accents.

"We're thrilled to be launching Beautiful Kitchenware with Drew and feel this is the perfect collection to be added to the Made by Gather portfolio," said Shae Hong, Made by Gather founder and CEO. "The designs, colors and performance of our products are unlike anything on the market right now, and we look forward to seeing these products add elegance and beauty to kitchens across the country."

Dan Siegel, President, Lifetime Brands, Inc. said, "We've truly enjoyed working with Drew and Made by Gather on the launch of Beautiful, and share the same passions about design, functionality and color. We've taken Drew's vision and translated it into kitchen tools, gadgets, and cutlery that perfectly complement the small appliances."

The Beautiful™ launch collection includes:

6QT Touchscreen Air Fryer ($89.00) : Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with thoughtfully designed, sleek touch-activated illumination. Preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven with a five-pound food capacity ideal for serving five to seven people.

: Air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals with thoughtfully designed, sleek touch-activated illumination. Preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven with a five-pound food capacity ideal for serving five to seven people. 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle ($39.96): Boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes, Complete with four one-touch preset programs for white, green, oolong and black teas so every cup is brewed to perfection.

($39.96): Boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes, Complete with four one-touch preset programs for white, green, oolong and black teas so every cup is brewed to perfection. 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster ($39.96) : Features seven shade browning control with convenient preset buttons, including Bagel, Frozen and Reheat. Complete with an LED countdown and extra wide, self-adjusting slots that fit a variety of breads and bagels.

: Features seven shade browning control with convenient preset buttons, including Bagel, Frozen and Reheat. Complete with an LED countdown and extra wide, self-adjusting slots that fit a variety of breads and bagels. 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($129.00): Features 11 preset functions, including convection and air fry, with adjustable temperature up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Perfect for families or small parties, the 24-liter capacity feeds five to seven people and fits a 12" pizza or six slices of bread.

($129.00): Features 11 preset functions, including convection and air fry, with adjustable temperature up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Perfect for families or small parties, the 24-liter capacity feeds five to seven people and fits a 12" pizza or six slices of bread. High Performance Touchscreen Blender ($59.00) : Provides a powerful one horsepower motor and seven functions for crushing ice and blending fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables in seconds. Complete with auto-clean functionality and removable, dishwasher-safe parts.

: Provides a powerful one horsepower motor and seven functions for crushing ice and blending fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables in seconds. Complete with auto-clean functionality and removable, dishwasher-safe parts. 14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker ($59.00) : Brew 14 cups of extra hot coffee without compromising flavor in under 14 minutes, with three customizable options: Regular, Gourmet and Bold. Easy to use and dishwasher safe with a soft-glow display that illuminates only when needed. Programmable up to 24 hours in advance.

: Brew 14 cups of extra hot coffee without compromising flavor in under 14 minutes, with three customizable options: Regular, Gourmet and Bold. Easy to use and dishwasher safe with a soft-glow display that illuminates only when needed. Programmable up to 24 hours in advance. Cookware ( $19.97 - $99.97 ): Crafted with a signature diecast, double-riveted gold handles and a durable, scratch-resistant three-layer nonstick coating that is safe for use with metal utensils. Most of the collection is dishwasher safe and all pieces are compatible with any stove top, including induction. The curated collection features a 6QT Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7QT Covered Jumbo Cooker, 11" Square Griddle Pan, 12'' Fry Pan, 11'' Stir Fry Pan, 13" Covered Fry Pan, 8QT One-Pot, and both a 2-piece Fry Pan and 10-piece Cookware set.

( - ): Crafted with a signature diecast, double-riveted gold handles and a durable, scratch-resistant three-layer nonstick coating that is safe for use with metal utensils. Most of the collection is dishwasher safe and all pieces are compatible with any stove top, including induction. The curated collection features a 6QT Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7QT Covered Jumbo Cooker, 11" Square Griddle Pan, 12'' Fry Pan, 11'' Stir Fry Pan, 13" Covered Fry Pan, 8QT One-Pot, and both a 2-piece Fry Pan and 10-piece Cookware set. Cooks Tools ( $3.44 - $24.97 ): A thoughtful assortment of everyday cooking essentials featuring soft, modern silhouettes and signature gold accents. The collection features a spatula, whisk, peeler, basting brush, can openers, pizza cutter, solid and slotted spoons and turners, strainer, measuring cups and spoons, rolling pin, colander, cookie dough scoop, ice cream scoop, spoon rest, winged corkscrew, kitchen scissors, and mixing bowls.

( - ): A thoughtful assortment of everyday cooking essentials featuring soft, modern silhouettes and signature gold accents. The collection features a spatula, whisk, peeler, basting brush, can openers, pizza cutter, solid and slotted spoons and turners, strainer, measuring cups and spoons, rolling pin, colander, cookie dough scoop, ice cream scoop, spoon rest, winged corkscrew, kitchen scissors, and mixing bowls. Cutlery ( $11.97 - $59.00 ): High-performance knives and shears designed with signature gold accents, white forged handles and crafted to maintain their sharp edges use after use. The Beautiful cutlery collection includes a 12-Piece Cutlery Block Set, 3-Piece Chef Knife Set, 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, 2-Piece All Purpose Shear Set, and 7" Signature Knife.

Beautiful™ is part of the Made by Gather™ portfolio of kitchenware brands, whose mission is to inspire the next generation to redefine home cooking. To shop the exclusive line of the Beautiful brand of products, visit Walmart.com/beautiful . For more information on the Beautiful collections, please visit CookWithBeautiful.com .

About Beautiful™:

Beautiful, launched in March 2020, combines elegant design, contemporary colors and modern silhouettes for high-performance appliances and cookware that look beautiful in everyone's kitchen. Beautiful was co-founded by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather Founder and CEO Shae Hong with the intention of offering innovative, purposeful, and affordable products that bring people together. For more information, please visit CookWithBeautiful.com or follow @cookwithbeautiful on Instagram.

About Made by Gather™:

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of kitchen essential brands for the modern, design-savvy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands includes Beautiful™, BELLA®, BRIM®, CRUX®, and CRUXGG™, a collaboration with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in stores at major retailers nationwide. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com .

About Lifetime Brands:

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather, PlanetBox®, and Beautiful™. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

