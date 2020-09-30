Drew Barrymore Launches New Exclusive Line Of Hair Tools

The line of gorgeous, artful hair tools, available exclusively on Walmart.com, encompasses six unique models that have been thoughtfully curated and developed by Drew and her team. Not only are the hair tools all highly practical, they are also beautiful, incorporating vibrant pops of color on the tools as well as on each corresponding power cord. As Drew puts it herself, FLOWER Beauty hair tools are designed to help you celebrate what makes you uniquely you whenever and however you want.

"From the outset, I knew we wanted to create a collection of high-quality hair tools that were not only functional, but bold and beautiful, as I want all of our FLOWER products to be. These are hair tools you will use every day and be proud to have laying on your bathroom counter," said Drew Barrymore. "We also put in extra thought to ensure all the tools were multi-functional and versatile, to give users many options when styling their hair."

Each tool is carefully designed to make styling hair easier, offering solutions for all hair types and using innovative engineering techniques to give consumers the ultimate quality at an affordable price. The hair tools featured within the new collection include:

Titanium Rotating Styling Iron – You can do anything ($69.88)

The rounded design of the revolving barrel straightens better than any flat iron. The ionic bristles and tourmaline ceramic plate polish hair to reduce frizz and deliver unbelievable shine. This glorious, rotating iron can add bombshell curls or beachy waves with a flick of the wrist.

Ionic Volumizing Styler – You are limitless ($39.88)

With two heat settings up to 400˚ F, this styler is perfect for adding limitless body to your hair while also helping you style luscious waves and/or curls.

Ceramic Styling Iron – You are everything ($69.88)

With its beveled edges and rounded shape, this styling iron will help you create smooth, straight hairstyles without any snagging or creasing.

Ceramic Straightening Brush – You are effortless ($59.88)

This straightening brush will give you smooth, straight hair in less time with its 4 heat settings that provide consistent, even temperature. Instant heat recovery also provides better results with fewer passes and faster styling.

Iconic Travel Dryer – You are adventurous ($29.88)

This compact and lightweight, powerful hair dryer with dual voltage capabilities make it the perfect addition to your carry-on, gym bag, or hotel or dorm room.

Ionic Pro Dryer – You are powerful ($79.88)

This ultra-lightweight, advanced hair dryer will have your hair drying in half the usual time. The Ionic boost feature will dry the water from the surface but not remove the moisture within your hair.

"We are thrilled to build on our partnership with FLOWER Beauty by bringing these on-trend, quality hair tools to our customers," said Julia Mavrodin, Head of Beauty Category, Walmart eCommerce. "We are truly invested in delivering the best in beauty and the new FLOWER Beauty hair tools line is a fantastic example of how we are expanding our offerings of curated and exclusive products online and in-store."

FLOWER Hair tools are available for purchase now exclusively on Walmart.com.

ABOUT FLOWER BY DREW BARRYMORE

Barrymore Brands was established in 2013 with the launch of FLOWER Beauty. Since that time, FLOWER has added FLOWER Eyewear to almost 3,000 Walmart Vision Centers across the United States and at ASDA in the UK. FLOWER Beauty is also available at Ulta Beauty online, Walmart.com and Kroger in the US, as well as internationally in Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, India and Canada. In 2019, FLOWER, in partnership with CAA-GBG, launched FLOWER Home and FLOWER Kids exclusively on Walmart.com. For more information, follow @FlowerbyDrew on Instagram or visit FlowerbyDrew.com.

