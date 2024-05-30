DREW BREES, PARTNERS OPENING 19-COURT PICKLEBALL CLUB IN NOBLESVILLE, IN

The Picklr's Second Indiana Location (57,000 sq. ft.) Currently Under Construction

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced today that its 2nd Indiana club will celebrate its grand opening this fall. The Picklr Noblesville , located at 9847 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, will be the 2nd of more than six clubs to open in the greater Indianapolis area. The 57,000 sq. ft. club will feature 19 indoor courts with high-quality outdoor-style surfacing, multiple event spaces, 3 championship-sized courts, permanent grandstands, and an upper-level viewing and lounge area. Club membership will include free court reservations, unlimited league play, tournaments and open play. Private coaching, clinics, youth academies, and private/corporate events will also be available.

"The Picklr Noblesville club is going to be the premier pickleball club in the Midwest." – Drew Brees Post this The Picklr Noblesville is a joint venture between Drew Brees’ BV Pickleball Clubs LLC and Pickle Indy LLC, owned by Ron Brock and David Gilreath, local Indianapolis businessmen. Drew Brees was announced in January as a national brand ambassador and area developer of 30 Picklr locations across the Midwest.

"Our vision is to create a community where people of all ages and skill levels can come together to play this fast-growing sport. Whether you are picking up a paddle for the first time or you're a seasoned player or pro, we will provide a warm, welcoming, premium quality environment to play and socialize," says Brees. "This club is going to be the premier pickleball club in the Midwest. We look forward to building the area youth program as well as attracting both amateur and professional tournaments."

"Noblesville is the second of at least six Picklr locations we will be opening in the Indianapolis area," indicated Ron Brock and Dave Gilreath. "With interest in pickleball exploding, we are excited to partner with Drew Brees and his local team on this Noblesville location and bring together more people who love pickleball for a top-notch indoor playing experience."

"The City of Noblesville, like many communities in the U.S., has seen a growing interest in pickleball. I'm grateful to Drew Brees, Ron Brock, and Dave Gilreath for choosing to invest in Noblesville as the next location for its pickleball franchise," said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. "In Noblesville, we prioritize the health and well-being of our residents, and this aligns with our goal to invest in the overall health of our community. In addition to the health benefits, this premium-quality facility will provide a positive economic impact, with the ability to host events of all sizes and bring visitors to Noblesville."

This club represents The Picklr's commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who will support and nurture The Picklr's pickleball communities nationwide.

Players can learn more about the Noblesville Picklr location here : (https://thepicklr.com/location/noblesville/).

ABOUT BV PICKLEBALL CLUBS LLC

BV Pickleball Clubs LLC is owned and managed by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, Ben Smith, Jason Loerzel, and Aaron and Nichole Scholl. The group has combined their passions for sports and business, and experiences across multiple franchise brands, to bring The Picklr to the Midwest. While owning multiple clubs, the group is also the area developer and supports over 30 clubs across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

ABOUT PICKLE INDY LLC

Pickle Indy was established by Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, Indianapolis business partners and owners of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, to bring exceptional pickleball facilities to Indiana communities. In exploring franchise options, The Picklr immediately stood out as offering players the premier indoor pickleball experience. Through Pickle Indy, Dave and Ron will develop multiple Picklr (thePicklr.com) locations in the greater Indianapolis area.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With more than 300 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

